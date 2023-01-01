ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part of Wilbur Cross Parkway, near exit 60, closed after shooting

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Part of the Wilbur Cross Parkway was closed Sunday morning after a shooting along the highway.

News 12 is told police responded to a report of two or more people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The incident happened near Exit 60 on the southbound side around 2:20 a.m.

Police shut down the parkway in both directions in the morning while the investigation was underway.

At least two people were taken to the hospital.

