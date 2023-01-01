Police: 1 person killed in Woodbridge car accident on NYE

Police say one person was killed in a car accident that happened on New Year's Eve in Woodbridge.

Police say a car hit a utility pole in the area of Route 69 near the intersection of Clark Road shortly after 10 p.m.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner.

The identification of the victim has not been released yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbridge Police Department at 203 387-2511