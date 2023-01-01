ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, CT

Police: 1 person killed in Woodbridge car accident on NYE

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDn1E_0k0IbJ2O00

Police say one person was killed in a car accident that happened on New Year's Eve in Woodbridge.

Police say a car hit a utility pole in the area of Route 69 near the intersection of Clark Road shortly after 10 p.m.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner.

The identification of the victim has not been released yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbridge Police Department at 203 387-2511

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Ansonia Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown

A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Serious Injuries Reported in Route 9 South Rollover Crash in Middletown

Serious injuries are being reported after a rollover crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers say the highway is closed at exit 11 as officers conduct their investigation. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and expect traffic delays. The crash was reported...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich

A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Officers justified in 2021 fatal Stratford shooting: report

 STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General released its findings in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in 2021. On February 5, Stratford officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Main Street Putney where the officers attempted to take Christopher Hagans into custody on a felony arrest warrant. […]
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Man Buried Son's Body In Park, Held Mom Hostage, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was a person of interest in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a city park has been captured. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police in a taxi early Tuesday, Jan. 3, after an exhaustive search by officers who went door to door and business to business searching for the alleged child killer, according to Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy