Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
Centre Daily
Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
Centre Daily
Suspended LB Heimuli Latest Husky to Enter Transfer Portal
Daniel Heimuli never seemed long for the University of Washington football program, even before the coaching change to Kalen DeBoer. On Monday, the sophomore linebacker from East Palo Alto, California — who was serving an indefinite team suspension at the time — entered the transfer portal, becoming the sixth Husky to do so since the regular season ended, according to multiple reports.
Centre Daily
Florida QB Anthony Richardson Debuts Top 10 in ESPN NFL Mock Draft
18 teams will begin looking toward free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft come Monday morning while analysts have already begun to do at least the latter. ESPN's Jordan Reid released his first mock for the upcoming selection ceremony on Wednesday, using the outlet's Football Power Index projected draft order to simulate the first round.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Centre Daily
Bears Shut Down Justin Fields for the Year
Quarterback Justin Fields' season has come to an end due to a hip injury suffered in Sunday's Bears loss at Detroit. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Fields had an MRI after reporting hip soreness Monday and the result was a hip strain. The injury is not considered long-term, although Fields wouldn't be able to practice this week or play the season finale against Minnesota.
Centre Daily
Jim Harbaugh On NFL Rumors: “I Think I Will Be Coaching Michigan Next Year”
Contrary to reports earlier this week suggesting he would jump to the NFL if offered the opportunity, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh told Queen City News' Will Kunkel he believes he will still be leading the Wolverines next season. “Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching...
Centre Daily
NFL Announces Kickoff Time For Bengals-Ravens
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that Bengals-Ravens in Week 18 is kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. The league made it clear this past weekend that if this contest was for the AFC North, then it would get played at 4:25 p.m. ET and if it was not for the division title, then they would play at 1 p.m. ET.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Bijan Nichols, Kicker, Navy Midshipmen
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Titans’ DC Shane Bowen on Trevor Lawrence: ‘When He Plays Well, They Win’. By John Shipley Sports Illustrated Jacksonville Jaguars News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker to Declare for NFL Draft
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker announced his plans to declare for the NFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon. Broeker voiced his intentions on Twitter, thanking Ole Miss and foregoing his final year of NCAA eligibility. “These past four years have been the best of my...
Comments / 0