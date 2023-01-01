CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that Bengals-Ravens in Week 18 is kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. The league made it clear this past weekend that if this contest was for the AFC North, then it would get played at 4:25 p.m. ET and if it was not for the division title, then they would play at 1 p.m. ET.

