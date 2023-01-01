ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Ground crew worker killed in accident at Alabama airport

 2 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility.

The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines," airport Executive Director Wade Davis said in the statement.

The airport said in a Twitter post that normal operations resumed at 8:30 p.m. and an FAA investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member of Piedmont Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, at Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM)," American Airlines said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” the statement said.

