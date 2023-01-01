Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Chelsea FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are headed to West London to face Chelsea FC. It is the first of back-to-back matches against the Blues, away in the Premier League and home for the FA Cup. City will be keen to get the three points at Stamford Bridge and move closer to EPL leaders Arsenal. Chelsea are looking to refind their form and get back in the race for European football.
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
SB Nation
Comment: Forest striker Sam Surridge linked with Sunderland loan move - should we snap him up?
Given where we find ourselves currently in the Championship table and the fact we have so many injuries, it’s to be expected that Sunderland are going to be linked with lots of players this month in the media. That said, the first legitimate-sounding striker link in the new year...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to begin 2023 in the best possible manner, as we prepare to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday. United have recorded victories over Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wolves following the completion of the mid-season break. Bournemouth will make only their ninth ever...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
SB Nation
Chelsea to ‘step up attempts’ to gazump Arsenal for Mykhailo Mudryk — report
A few days ago, Chelsea were to be considering the possibility of hijacking Arsenal’s attempts to acquire Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. That has prompted Arsenal to up their bid for the 21-year-old winger, from a previously rejected €40m (with €20m in conditional add-ons) to €50m (with an unspecified amount in conditional add-ons).
SB Nation
Tuesday January 3rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
January 6th - 8th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Chelsea v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a feisty Everton side. The Premier League is back up and rolling as we are all ready for the final match of the 2022 year!. Venue: Stamford Bridge, Fulham Rd, Fulham, London, England. Time and Date: Thursday 5 January 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 pm (EST,...
SB Nation
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur take a trip across London to Selhurst Park for an evening matchup with Crystal Palace. Spurs aren’t exactly setting the world on fire right now after a listless 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa over the weekend. We could re-hash everything that’s been said since the end of that match and today, but there’s no point. Spurs supporters are tired of hearing the excuses and justification for what essentially amounted to two wasted hours on New Year’s Day. Spurs have fallen out of the Top 4. While they’re five points out of that last Champions League spot, the upcoming schedule is brutal and could see Spurs fall much lower in the table.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Good Jack, Lock Up Rico, Coombs Strike, and More...
Manchester City have another busy week. This time it’s 2 matches in 4 days. The good news is that they are both against the same opponent, so preparation should be easier. Sky Blue News is back to get you caught up for City’s pair of tilts against Chelsea FC.
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Davies replaces Onana
Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of 2023. The Blues ended 2022 in a positive manner with a 1-1 draw away at defending champions Manchester City, but they will need to show a bit more attacking endeavour today and beyond to secure Premier League survival.
SB Nation
How should Sunderland replace Ellis Simms in the January transfer window?
It all happened so quickly... yet here we are, four days into January talking about Sunderland needing to replace a departed player. A player who left us less than two days before a game - that player is Ellis Simms, the Everton loanee who has gone back to his side as they seek to improve their own fortunes in front of goal in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Downtrodden Defeat At West Bromwich Albion
If we were told that we’d obtain four points from the matches against Swansea City, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, you’d probably have bitten off the veritable hand that proffered it. Any win from any of those games would have been gladly accepted. That’s the positive; the negative was apparent in all of those games and it’s nothing new: we automatically play as if we are inferior to the opposition.
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
SB Nation
Everton 1-4 Brighton: Match Recap & Reaction | An absolute travesty and now the inquest continues
Everton took the trip down the East Lancs Road and against all the odds returned home with a point. The hard earned point against Manchester City was met with optimism and pride which have been in short supply this year. The festive period games continue three days later with Everton welcoming Brighton and Hove Albion to Goodison Park for a Tuesday evening match under the lights.
SB Nation
Your Transfer Rumour is Bullshit: Kolo Muani Edition
With Liverpool struggling to string together results and the transfer window wide open, the rumour mill will be running irresponsibly and non-stop for the next 26 days. Stuff might even happen, as there are weaknesses to be addressed in the squad. Best buckle up. What is entirely unlikely, however, is...
SB Nation
Brentford vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Liverpool will try to make it five league wins on the trot, which frankly doesn’t seem possible with the wildly inconsistent results and performances we’ve seen so far this campaign. Regardless, the Reds are nearly back within touching distance of the Top 4, and they’ll certainly want to continue that push tonight.
