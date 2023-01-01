Experts say NC job outlook looks strong for new year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some people are hoping to start a new career in the new year and staffing experts believe the job outlook is strong for 2023.

This comes after the state department of commerce’s new jobs report shows a small drop in unemployment rates in November, including rate decreases in Wake, Durham and several other central North Carolina counties.

Denise Pavona with Spherion Staffing in Raleigh tells CBS 17 hiring trends show a lot of promise with tech and biotech companies having the greatest demand for jobs. The company is also noticing several warehouse and manufacturing jobs raising their wages to attract more applicants.

“I think that they’ve realized that people are not going to work for you know, under the poverty line anymore,” Pavona said.

If you’re wondering when’s the best time to make that career change, some experts believe the start of the year is the best time to apply.

“A lot of companies operate off of a fiscal year budget and new money is now putting into their budgets and so they’re able to do some back hiring.”

