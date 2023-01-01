Read full article on original website
Martin Odegaard has warned Arsenal’s title rivals there is plenty more to come from the Premier League leaders in 2023.The Gunners start the new year seven points clear at the summit after capitalising on slip-ups from Manchester City and Newcastle with a thrilling 4-2 New Year’s Eve success at Brighton.Influential Gunners captain Odegaard orchestrated victory on the south coast, claiming the visitors’ second goal before providing a sublime assist for the fourth, scored by Gabriel Martinelli.Despite 14 wins from 16 top-flight games this term, the playmaker feels Arsenal have significant room for development as they bid to become champions...
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk insists “humble” Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister will not be changed by World Cup glory alongside Lionel Messi.Albion midfielder Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final.The creative 24-year-old is nearing a return to Premier League action for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, having been granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.Defender Dunk is looking forward to welcoming back his team-mate, who is expected in Sussex this week, and does not believe his attitude will have been altered by winning football’s ultimate prize.“We’ve...
English Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle on Tuesday
Four Premier League victories on the bounce have Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool back in the top four fight and a fifth straight win could see them end the matchweek within a single point of the Champions League places. Opponents Brentford, though, are no easy task, as Thomas Frank’s Bees have taken points in all of their last four games—including victories over West Ham and Manchester City—and are just five points back of the Reds heading into the early Monday night kickoff and will similarly be looking to get their 2023 off on the right foot by taking another big three points that would put them in contention for the European places.
Could Manchester United make a move for Dusan Vlahovic?. According to a report from Calciomercato, as cited by the Manchester Evening News, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is ‘keen’ on a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are desperate to strengthen their attacking department after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s...
Who are the youngest players to ever play for Sunderland?
Jamie Carragher believes Jude Bellingham will not solve Liverpool’s midfield problems, as the pundit ripped into their performance in a dismal 3-1 defeat at Brentford.In recent months Liverpool have been strongly linked with Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund captain who at just 19 years old starred for England during the World Cup.However, Carragher says Jurgen Klopp’s midfield has lacked the right investment for several years and the team needs players with the energy and intelligence to shut down the counterattacks which are hurting them this season.“Everyone keeps talking about Jude Bellingham,” Carragher said on Sky Sports, speaking after the game at...
Frank Lampard’s Everton side put out a fearless and inspired performance at the home of the Champions, Manchester City, on New Year’s Eve, bouncing back after a nightmare defeat at Goodison to fellow relegation candidates Wolves. Most expected the Toffees to be slaughtered at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton managed to leave East Manchester with an unexpected point after a resolute defensive performance and a Demarai Gray wonder-goal. The draw marked the first time Everton had avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium since August 2017 when Wayne Rooney scored his second goal after returning to the club.
Welcome to 2023 everyone. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to get back on track and keep pace in the top four as they welcome in Aston Villa. Spurs have slipped to fifth place, two points behind Manchester United while Liverpool are just behind them with the same margin. With the January window now open for business, we know Spurs are targeting some help and will attempt to offload players, but before those rumors can truly churn, we’ll see how the new year starts out for our boys from north London.
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 19 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Manchester United moved up into the Premier League’s top four with a 1-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Marcus Rashford came off the bench to net a late winner, after an exciting and mostly well-balanced clash at Molineux. The pre-game buildup brought some raised eyebrows, as Erik...
Chelsea mark New Year’s Day with our first trip to the City Ground in the 21st century, with a fixture not seen in over 23 years. Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has not been without struggle however, and they sit just one above the very bottom of the table. But their recent form has been better than ours, although they did lose their last game whereas we finally won one.
Reading headed out for a post-Christmas road trip and came back with just a single point against Norwich and West Brom. Marc Mayo is joined by Ross Webber for the latest episode of The Tilehurst End Podcast, the show by Reading fans for Reading fans. Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The...
Jurgen Klopp’s reputation has without question been aided by his ability to mould rough diamonds into world-class stars. The hope of many a Liverpool fan will be that he can make Stefan Bajcetic, among a number of other up and coming starlets, his next big project. There have been...
Bees: Konate 20’ (OG), Wissa 42’, Mbeumo 84’. Good news, bad news. Good news first: Brentford striker Ivan Toney is out with an injury. The bad news? Liverpool essentially have to send out the same lineup for the third match on the trot. There are, however, a few changes. Ibrahima Konaté comes in for Joel Matip, as does Kostas Tsimikas for Andy Robertson. Also, Fabinho returns to the midfield, as captain Jordan Henderson misses out with a concussion.
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 18! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
Arriving at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve to face a fearsome Manchester City, Frank Lampard’s Toffees had one reasonable way to play: set up in a low block, soak up the pressure in the hope of frustrating Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions and maybe pinch something on the break, or via a set-piece. They accomplished this mission perfectly. For this game-plan to be successful, the side had to show two things that have not always been apparent this season: organisation and discipline, from (to use old-school terminology) numbers one through eleven.
Manchester United will look to extend their winning run under Erik ten Hag to six matches as they host Bournemouth tonight in the Premier League.Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score the winner at Wolves on Saturday, after the England star was dropped for sleeping in and arriving late to a team meeting.Rashford continued his fine form and has now netted in United’s three wins since returning from the World Cup.Bournemouth, meanwhile, have lost all three of their matches since the World Cup, with Gary O’Neil still looking for his first points since he was appointed the club’s permanent...
Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
Manchester United will go five points clear of 5th-place Tottenham if they are victorious vs Bournemouth, when the Cherries visit Old Trafford on Tuesday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). The Red Devils are hot out of the World Cup restart with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and...
