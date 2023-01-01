Four Premier League victories on the bounce have Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool back in the top four fight and a fifth straight win could see them end the matchweek within a single point of the Champions League places. Opponents Brentford, though, are no easy task, as Thomas Frank’s Bees have taken points in all of their last four games—including victories over West Ham and Manchester City—and are just five points back of the Reds heading into the early Monday night kickoff and will similarly be looking to get their 2023 off on the right foot by taking another big three points that would put them in contention for the European places.

20 HOURS AGO