Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Purdue men's basketball history
The Purdue basketball program has made just two trips to the Final Four and played for one national championship but still does not have an NCAA title to boast about. That said, the Boilermakers program has produced some of the greatest players the college game has ever seen. Here is...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball fans frustrated with Purdue being No. 1 can blame Bob Knight
For the second straight season, Purdue has reached the top of national polls and positioned themselves as the leading contender to win the Big Ten. A league title would be nothing new for Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter, who can claim three regular season crowns to go with a conference tournament championship.
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Burks receives injury update following scary situation at Citrus Bowl
Deion Burks was reported to be moving all his extremities and has been discharged from the hospital on Monday night. Burks was carted off the field following a scary hit in the middle of the 4th quarter of the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Purdue announced on Twitter that Burks’ scans...
Current Publishing
Tyler Trent’s younger brother to play football for Purdue
It’s certainly fitting that Carmel High School senior offensive lineman Ethan Trent will play for Purdue University. Ethan’s brother, Tyler Trent, drew national attention as a Purdue superfan who inspired the Boilermakers. Tyler died at age 20 on Jan. 1, 2019, from osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. “It...
saturdaytradition.com
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
2 charged with taking Purdue parking cash
Two men have been charged with conversion - and one of them also accused of lying to police - after accepting cash while parking cars on campus for a football game in November. Purdue moved to a cashless system last semester for all parking lots. A Purdue and an Indiana...
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Indianapolis Recorder
Jordan’s Fish & Chicken closed after video shows food on floor, a rodent and barefoot employees
Those who gathered outside of Jordan’s Fish & Chicken on Jan. 2 were met by a neon green sign from the Marion County Public Health Department posted to the restaurant’s door. “NOTICE,” it read, with “CLOSED” in bold letters. Jordan’s Fish & Chicken, at...
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
Current Publishing
Digging up the past: Pre-Civil War cemetery rediscovered, restored
Work was recently completed to restore McCord Cemetery in Whitestown. The restoration is expected to preserve a piece of Boone County history for generations to come, thanks to the efforts of local historian Mike Hancock and the Worth Township Trustees Office, among others. In December 2016, Whitestown officials planned to...
wrtv.com
Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man
CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
Current Publishing
Full ‘STEAM’ ahead: Noblesville Schools introduces elementary students to specialty disciplines
Noblesville Schools is giving elementary students a head start in STEAM education. “The STEAM class is an opportunity for all of our elementary students to gain real-world experience in science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” said Wes Dicken, elementary STEAM lead teacher. “Students in all grade levels (kindergarten through fifth) experience hands-on tasks, challenges and lessons in areas like robotics, biology, data analysis, physics and engineering. This is a standalone class that all students participate in regularly throughout the year. Learning in this class aligns with the standards that students cover in their regular classrooms.”
WLFI.com
Lost dog returned to owners with help from strangers
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The Community of Frankfort came together to return a dog to its owners in time for the new year. Ben and Cherri Flora's beagle-dachshund mix, Misty, escaped from their yard on Christmas night in dangerously cold temperatures. "We were just so scared the first few...
'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
