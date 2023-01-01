Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
Police searching for driver who struck man and took off in Northeast Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being hit at an intersection at a Northeast Side crosswalk. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday off Thousand Oaks Drive and Perrin Beitel. Witnesses told police that a white truck or car hit the man at the crosswalk and then...
Thieves steal $5K worth of property, use victim’s porch as restroom
SAN ANTONIO – The victims of a garage break-in say they feel violated and disrespected after suspects broke in and used their back porch as a bathroom. Security cameras caught the suspects, but authorities still have not. “They’re violating my privacy, my security, and my family’s privacy and security....
Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road
PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
SAPD officer placed on administrative duty after shooting at teen suspected of stealing his car
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said one of their officers has been placed on administrative duty following a carjacking that happened in November where he shot at the suspect. Authorities said it all began as a carjacking, but later ended in a crash about an hour...
Man arrested after killing ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with murder after he was accused of killing a woman on the West side last week. Police say on December 30th, Ashley Jones and another man were driving when Aaron Lee, Jones' ex-boyfriend pulled up and started arguing with her. That's...
DUI Numbers for Bexar County
San Antonio- Drunk driving continues to be a problem in the Alamo city and it is still the number one cause of death on our roadways. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's office, they arrested 8 people over the holiday weekend, but the magistrate's office which oversees Bexar county and the surrounding communities arrested 81 people starting from Friday to Sunday. This is the break down of arrests starting from Friday December 30, 2022 to January 1, 2023: 50 people arrested for driving while intoxicated for the first time, 7 people arrested while driving intoxicated with an open can, 7 people arrested for their second offense of driving under the influence, 6 people arrested for their third offense of driving under the influence, 7 people arrested for driving while under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher, 2 people arrested for intoxicated assault, and 2 people arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 years of age. Drivers with a DUI on their record should expect to pay far higher insurance rates. According to a local auto insurance expert, in some states they might pay 30% more while in other states they could face premiums twice as high as before they were convicted of a DUI.
Police need your help finding aggravated robbery suspects
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help identifying and locating two people who stole several items from a west-side Kohl's department store. The two suspects walked into the store just days before Christmas and loaded a shopping cart and a...
Firefighters cut driver from car after he smashed into Loop 410 barrier wall
SAN ANTONIO – A man is lucky to be alive today after a highspeed crash into a highway barrier wall. It happened along Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side just before midnight Tuesday. The man was trapped in the car after slamming into the wall along...
Man arrested after threatening to kill his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill his girlfriend when she tried to end the relationship. According to an arrest warrant, Abraham Acosta called his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter a spoiled brat. The woman said she wanted to break up, and that's when...
Teenage boy shot while watching TV on his couch during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is recovering after being shot while watching television on is couch during a drive-by shooting on the East Side. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Casa Pointe Villas off Interstate 10 near Skyline Park. Police said when they arrived, they found a...
Retired SAPD officer injured in line of duty forced to wait more than a year for new teeth to be approved
SAN ANTONIO – Retired San Antonio police officer Sgt. Coy Boone was shot in the line of duty 43 years ago and he’s still living with the effects of his wounds. Following his injury, Boone was promised all of the medical care related to his gunshot wounds would be covered for life.
Man walks into frontage road traffic and gets hit by a car
SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car on the Northeast Side. It happened along I-35 near Eisenhauer Road around 10:30 Monday night. Police tell us a man in his 50s walked into traffic and was hit by the driver of a small car. The driver did stop to help, and witnesses who live in the area and heard the incident also helped administer first aid.
Police: Man shot in head after being followed from San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.
SWAT situation in Converse ends peacefully after man holds girlfriend and her three children hostage, police say
CONVERSE, Texas — A hostage situation ended peacefully Sunday afternoon in Converse. Police at the scene said they were called out to the 9800 block of Meadow Way around 12:41 p.m. for a domestic disturbance involving an armed man who was holding his girlfriend and her three children hostage.
Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
Meet baby Avery, the first baby born in San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – The first baby of the New Year has arrived in San Antonio!. Lauren Jacks gave birth to Avery Rose Jacks just two seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023 at North Central Baptist Hospital. Avery weighed in at 7.1 pounds and is 20.6 inches long, and...
