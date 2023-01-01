ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Thieves steal $5K worth of property, use victim’s porch as restroom

SAN ANTONIO – The victims of a garage break-in say they feel violated and disrespected after suspects broke in and used their back porch as a bathroom. Security cameras caught the suspects, but authorities still have not. “They’re violating my privacy, my security, and my family’s privacy and security....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road

PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
PLEASANTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after killing ex-girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been charged with murder after he was accused of killing a woman on the West side last week. Police say on December 30th, Ashley Jones and another man were driving when Aaron Lee, Jones' ex-boyfriend pulled up and started arguing with her. That's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

DUI Numbers for Bexar County

San Antonio- Drunk driving continues to be a problem in the Alamo city and it is still the number one cause of death on our roadways. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's office, they arrested 8 people over the holiday weekend, but the magistrate's office which oversees Bexar county and the surrounding communities arrested 81 people starting from Friday to Sunday. This is the break down of arrests starting from Friday December 30, 2022 to January 1, 2023: 50 people arrested for driving while intoxicated for the first time, 7 people arrested while driving intoxicated with an open can, 7 people arrested for their second offense of driving under the influence, 6 people arrested for their third offense of driving under the influence, 7 people arrested for driving while under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher, 2 people arrested for intoxicated assault, and 2 people arrested for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 years of age. Drivers with a DUI on their record should expect to pay far higher insurance rates. According to a local auto insurance expert, in some states they might pay 30% more while in other states they could face premiums twice as high as before they were convicted of a DUI.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man walks into frontage road traffic and gets hit by a car

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car on the Northeast Side. It happened along I-35 near Eisenhauer Road around 10:30 Monday night. Police tell us a man in his 50s walked into traffic and was hit by the driver of a small car. The driver did stop to help, and witnesses who live in the area and heard the incident also helped administer first aid.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man shot in head after being followed from San Antonio bar

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

