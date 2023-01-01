The following is a summary of “Symptom Burden before and after Dialysis Initiation in Older Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Nephrology by Rooij et al. Reducing symptoms may be more essential than increasing survival time for older people with renal disease. However, it is unknown how dialysis treatment would influence the variety of symptoms associated with renal failure because no research had compared symptoms before and after treatment began. So, researchers looked into how the frequency and severity of symptoms changed before and after beginning dialysis in the elderly. Patients younger than 65 years old with an incident eGFR of ≤20 ml/min per 1.73 m2 are the focus of the ongoing prospective multicenter European Quality (EQUAL) trial.

