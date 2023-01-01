Read full article on original website
Here’s What You Should Know About the Link Between High Blood Pressure and Heart Failure
We’ve all been there: The nurse places a blood pressure cuff around your upper arm, squeezes that little bulb that makes the cuff inflate, and voilà—you get a reading. A normal blood pressure measurement is less than 120/80 mmHg; it’s considered elevated when it’s greater than 130/81. Doctors make a big fuss about this number because high blood pressure, or hypertension, can set the stage for various forms of heart disease, including heart failure.
What does "heart rate variability" mean anyway?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Your heart beats around 100,000 times every day. Heart rate is a key marker of cardiovascular activity and an important vital sign. But your pulse is not as steady as a precision clock – nor would you want it to be.
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
POTS, a debilitating heart condition, is linked to Covid and, to a lesser degree, vaccines
Research published Monday has confirmed a link between a Covid infection and a debilitating heart condition called POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, that has been diagnosed in some patients with long Covid. The findings, published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research, are in line with earlier reports from physicians...
Medical News Today
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
HealthCentral.com
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?
How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
Risk of POTS heart condition linked to COVID-19, study says
A new study has confirmed a link between COVID-19, and to a lesser degree the COVID-19 vaccine, with the heart condition postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
physiciansweekly.com
Older Patients’ Symptom Severity Before & After Dialysis Initiation
The following is a summary of “Symptom Burden before and after Dialysis Initiation in Older Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Nephrology by Rooij et al. Reducing symptoms may be more essential than increasing survival time for older people with renal disease. However, it is unknown how dialysis treatment would influence the variety of symptoms associated with renal failure because no research had compared symptoms before and after treatment began. So, researchers looked into how the frequency and severity of symptoms changed before and after beginning dialysis in the elderly. Patients younger than 65 years old with an incident eGFR of ≤20 ml/min per 1.73 m2 are the focus of the ongoing prospective multicenter European Quality (EQUAL) trial.
Channel 3000
Ob-Gyn Preventive Care Often Skips General Services
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Obstetrician-gynecologist (ob-gyn) preventive care visits include more reproductive-related services and fewer other general services for reproductive-aged women, according to a study published online Nov. 12 in Health Services Research. Laura Attanasio, Ph.D., from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, and colleagues examined...
Healthline
Sleep Apnea and Atrial Fibrillation: How They’re Connected
Sleep apnea and AFib are two closely linked health conditions. In fact, sleep apnea can increase the risk of AFib. If you have atrial fibrillation (AFib), you may experience palpations, shortness of breath, and fatigue, among other symptoms. What you may not realize is that AFib is related to sleep apnea, sharing many of the same risk factors.
Medical News Today
Maskless sleep apnea treatment options
Sleep apnea is a condition where breathing stops and starts during sleep. The main treatment is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask. However, there are maskless options that people may use. Maskless treatments aim to reduce the occurrence of sleep apnea. These treatments include:. lifestyle changes and strategies. position...
hcplive.com
The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders
The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
MedicalXpress
New fetal shape analysis can predict need for baby's life-saving surgery
Researchers and clinicians from the School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences have for the first time conducted a shape analysis of the fetal aorta to detect a congenital heart defect before birth. Their research was published in Journal of Cardiovascular Translational Research. Coarctation of the aorta (narrowing of the...
docwirenews.com
Valvular Heart Disease Prevalence, Progression, and Prognosis Among ARIC Study Participants – Cause for Concern
Shelbaya and colleagues report on the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association (ACC/AHA) valvular heart disease (VHD) stage prevalence, progression, and association with incident cardiovascular diseases in late life among participants in the ARIC study (Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities).1 Their findings should raise concern for anyone dedicated to the care of patients with or at risk for VHD.
infomeddnews.com
Bresotec’s BresoDX1 for At-Home Sleep Apnea Testing Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
Bresotec Medical (“Bresotec” or the “Company”), a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive portable diagnostic devices for accurate at-home diagnosis of sleep apnea, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for BresoDX1, its initial product for at-home sleep apnea testing.
