Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

CPR, AED kits vital tools for cardiac arrests outside of hospitals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 people die of cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year. In those situations, time is critical. That’s why Wake EMS is urging everyone to learn CPR. “This is a skill that I personally believe...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 swab, 2 tests: Wake County offering drive-through clinic for COVID-19, flu

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Health and Mako Medical are teaming up to host drive-through clinics for both COVID-19 and flu testing. A CBS 17 crew saw a few dozen people show up at Tuesday’s clinic at Kirk of Kildare Church in Cary and it took them less than 10 minutes to complete the process. Erica Mayor with Mako Medical tells CBS 17 patients are taking a test that swabs for both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

New Year's Eve fire burns Fayetteville church academy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On New Year's Eve a fire destroyed the New Life Bible Church on Hoke Loop Road, and now the pastor is trying to figure out how to get students ready for school on Monday. Pastor Allen McLauchlin watched flames burst out of the church academy he...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Cary mom admitted to leaving girls in hot car while gambling; autopsy reveals death by hyperthermia with decaying present

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The autopsy of two young girls, who investigators said were killed by their mother in August, was released to CBS 17 on Wednesday. Launice Shanique Battle, 29, is facing two counts of murder in the deaths of three-year-old Amora Milbourne, and two-year-old Trinity Milbourne. The autopsy revealed both died of hyperthermia after being “left in a vehicle during hot weather for approximately six hours.”
CARY, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County. Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened

Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
wpde.com

63-year-old woman killed in Robeson County crash, trooper says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Linda Hammonds, 63, of the Shannon community died in a two-car crash Wednesday morning on Rennert Road near McDuffie Crossing Road just outside of Lumberton, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said Hammonds' Kia SUV crossed the center...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Be the voice of a child; Become a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem

Do you ever watch the news or hear about challenges in our community and think, “I wish there was something I could do to make a difference?” Well, there is!. The Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program is seeking more volunteers who are willing to advocate for abused and neglected children in court. When the Department of Social Services files a petition with the court alleging abuse or neglect of a child, the Judge appoints a volunteer Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Child Advocate to represent the child’s best interests.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Food program offers $500 for older adults

EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
cbs17

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break closes all lanes of Western Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No travel is happening in either direction of Western Boulevard as a water main broke Wednesday afternoon near the intersection with Interstate 440, The Raleigh Police Department said Wednesday. The closure is not impacting any traffic on I-440. However, CBS 17’s Gilat Melamed reported from...
RALEIGH, NC

