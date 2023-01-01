Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Popular food chain opening another new location in North Carolina this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NBC Sports
Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska
Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing. Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers. Both played for and previously coached with Rhule. Dvoracek played...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Delusional Michigan fans have cooked up wild Jim Harbaugh replacement
Michigan fans are having to come to grips with the possibility of losing Jim Harbaugh but some delusional supporters have a wild choice to replace him. Despite the fact that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to just 1-6 in bowl games after dropping his sixth straight with the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Wolverines fans have to appreciate how well the program has built. For two consecutive years, the team has now not only overtaken rival Ohio State but has won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff.
Damar Hamlin update: Everything to know after Bill DB stretchered off field
Bills safety Damar Hamlin had CPR administered on the field and had to be taken out in an ambulance after a terrifying injury. Here is what is known. Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals was suspended temporarily after Damar Hamlin had to be taken off the field in an ambulance.
NFL Twitter blasts soulless Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin tweet
As the NFL world came together to pray for Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless shot off a heartless tweet that had people calling for him to be fired. Monday Night Football ended under terrifying circumstances with the game between the Bills and Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin had to be removed from the field via an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
Snyder's sale talks may force Rivera's retention
If Commanders fans are looking for hope in the way of a Ron Rivera firing, they better learn some patience. Washington’s ownership woes will indeed get in the way. Just look at the franchise’s history.
Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
Expectations hopeful but ambigous pre Cormani McClain Jan 15 announcement
Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain remains committed to the Miami football program ahead of his January 15 announcement. The college destination for Cormani McClain has remained ambiguous since he skipped his own National Signing Day ceremony last month. McClain does not speak to the media often. During the Under Armour All-American...
Everything to know about Bills-Bengals resumption: When, where, and how game will be played [UPDATED]
After the Damar Hamlin injury that postponed the Bills vs Bengals game, here’s what to know about when the game will be played. A very scary cardiac arrest injury in-game for Damar Hamlin caused Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals to be postponed. On...
Former Patriots Super Bowl champ comes to defense of Mac Jones after Boomer Esiason attack
While Patriots QB Mac Jones has been under fire for dirty play in recent weeks, Boomer Esiason doesn’t like his…body language?. Mac Jones has been through a lot this year, and it doesn’t help that Matt Patricia is his offensive coordinator. Jones has taken a major step back from his rookie campaign, in which now-Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was the OC.
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
RB Durell Robinson shuns Power 5 options and commits to Charlotte
ORLANDO -- One-time Boston College commit Durell Robinson long thought he was not just a Power 5 running back, but one who could play at an elite level. Playing Group of Five football never entered his mind. That is, until former Baltimore St. Frances coach and Michigan assistant Biff Poggi was named the 49ers' coach.
PODCAST: Has Steve Wilks Done Enough to Earn the Panthers' Head Coaching Job?
Episode 121 has been released.
Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys aren’t letting off the gas in Week 18
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ensures that the team will not be resting in Week 18, as they have some big goals to accomplish. The Dallas Cowboys clinched their playoff berth back in Week 15, despite losing 40-34 in overtime to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That became a possibility after the New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The final week is usually a chance for playoff teams to rest up. But, the Cowboys have a lot on the line in the final week of the season.
Hubert Davis Live: 'There Has to be a Response'
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis answered questions about his team's past week during his Monday night radio show. Here were the most noteworthy answers ... On giving up a career-high 31 points to Pittsburgh’s Jamarius Burton:. “… at the end of the day, that's been one of the...
WBTV
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – The Carolina Panthers are among the Charlotte dignitaries who offered up prayers for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Our prayers are with Damar Hamlin,” a tweet from...
qcnews.com
Panthers fans react after playoff elimination
The Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention after Sunday's 30-24 loss at Tampa. The Panthers were eliminated from playoff contention after Sunday's 30-24 loss at Tampa. Renters push for protections following problems from …. Thousands across the Upstate were without power or water this holiday, with many renters saying they...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0