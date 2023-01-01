ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis homicide unit investigating shooting death of metro-east man

Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

St. Louis Police are looking for a 50-year-old man in connection with the death of a metro-east man in a home north of downtown.

Police identified the victim as Jeffery Avant, 35, of East St. Louis.

According to KMOV-Channel 4, police were called to investigate a shooting on Cass Avenue in the Carr Square neighborhood on Thursday. Officers there found Avant shot in the chest. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead .

The St. Louis Police Department Homicide Division continues to investigate. They are looking for a man in his 50s, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Avant lived in the 1400 block of North 45th Street in East St. Louis, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Police at 314-444-5371. Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

