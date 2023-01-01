ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Aurora police looking for suspect in carjacking of tow truck

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a man wanted for carjacking a tow truck in Aurora Wednesday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the truck was stolen just after 2 p.m. from the area of Havana Street and Montview Boulevard. Officers found the truck near Peoria Street...
The Denver Gazette

Victim identified in fatal Aurora shooting

Officials released the identity of the 25-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Aurora on Dec. 28. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on Robert Junior Cain, 25, following the December shooting and officials confirmed that his manner of death was homicide due to gunshot wounds, authorities said in a news release.
9NEWS

Missing 27-year-old man last seen in Denver

DENVER — Just days after the Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) program went live in Colorado, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert seeking help to locate a 27-year-old man. On Tuesday, the CBI put out the alert on behalf of Denver Police. They're asking for help...
CBS Denver

Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old

Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies. 
9NEWS

9NEWS

