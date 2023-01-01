Read full article on original website
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old McDonald's Permanently Closes - Outlet in Colorado ShuttersTy D.Denver, CO
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Aurora police looking for suspect in carjacking of tow truck
AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a man wanted for carjacking a tow truck in Aurora Wednesday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the truck was stolen just after 2 p.m. from the area of Havana Street and Montview Boulevard. Officers found the truck near Peoria Street...
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-25
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 early Tuesday morning.
Victim identified in fatal Aurora shooting
Officials released the identity of the 25-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Aurora on Dec. 28. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on Robert Junior Cain, 25, following the December shooting and officials confirmed that his manner of death was homicide due to gunshot wounds, authorities said in a news release.
Colorado Semi-Truck Driver Ran Over Locksmith After Payment Dispute, Killing Him, Police Say
Colorado semi-truck driver Erick Mejia allegedly ran over locksmith Guillermo Duran-Mejia, killing him, then continued making scheduled deliveries on Dec. 28, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department. A Colorado semi-truck driver was arrested this week for allegedly running over a locksmith over a payment dispute, causing fatal injuries, then...
Grand jury indicts Denver officer, calls actions in shooting that injured 6 'reckless'
DENVER — A grand jury indicted a Denver Police officer in a shooting in Lower Downtown in July in which several bystanders were wounded by gunfire, saying the indictment was in part because that officer knew he didn't have a "clear backdrop" when he fired his weapon. The grand...
Gone in 10 seconds. Truck stolen while owner snow blowing driveway
Ten seconds. That's how fast security video shows this truck was stolen from a driveway in an Adams County neighborhood, while the owner was snow blowing right next to it.
Police searching for multiple robbery suspects
Police are searching for suspects in two separate robberies that occurred in the last week.
Retrial in Westminster road rage shooting case delayed
The retrial set for Friday in the case against the deadly Westminster road rage shooting suspect, Jeremy Webster, was delayed Wednesday after the Judge granted the defense’s request for a continuance.
Police: Woman killed in Thornton hit-and-run after rideshare left her on I-25
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run along Interstate 25 after the rideshare vehicle she was in left her on the interstate shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Thornton police.
Wounded Lafayette officer won't be charged after exchange of gunfire
LAFAYETTE, Colorado — A man in a stolen car fatally shot himself after shooting an officer in the leg in November, according to a decision letter from the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, which investigated the officer's use of force. On Tuesday, the DA's Office announced that the officer...
Fire destroys RV parked in Lakewood home driveway
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed an RV and damaged a garage Wednesday morning.
Missing 27-year-old man last seen in Denver
DENVER — Just days after the Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) program went live in Colorado, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an alert seeking help to locate a 27-year-old man. On Tuesday, the CBI put out the alert on behalf of Denver Police. They're asking for help...
Man arrested in Weld County carjacking incident sentenced to 20 years in prison
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old man will spend the next 20 years in prison after a carjacking incident in Weld County in 2021. On Wednesday afternoon, the Weld County District Attorney's Office announced that David Mercado was sentenced to 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the incident.
Colorado kidnapping suspect claimed he was famous band member
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A parolee charged with kidnapping in connection with a Westminster Amber Alert told the victim he was a member of the band Bowling for Soup and offered to pay for 30 days in a hotel for the girl who had been living out of a car.
Denver woman claims she was roofied at a bar and wasn't able to file report
A Denver woman who believes she was roofied at a downtown bar is seeking justice after being turned away while trying to file a police report
1 dead in I-25 crash involving pedestrian in Thornton
A person involved in an early morning crash left a portion of Interstate 25 temporarily closed in Thornton.
Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run claims he didn't know he hit someone
THORNTON, Colo. — The driver arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Interstate 25 early New Year's morning in Thornton told police he was unaware he had hit a person until seeing a report on the news and realizing his vehicle was damaged, an arrest affidavit from Thornton Police says.
Stranded motorist’s arm struck on I-70 in Denver hit-and-run crash
Police in Denver are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a man fixing his car on the side of Interstate 70, police announced in a news release Monday.
Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old
Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies.
Suspect in custody after homicide at Adams County hotel
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a hotel in Henderson Saturday night. The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said they received a 911 call of an assault at the Super 8 hotel on the Interstate 76 Frontage Road at 6:47 p.m. When they got...
