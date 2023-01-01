ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes on Bills-Bengals: I try not to be too invested in it

Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals will have plenty of playoff implications across the AFC — including for the Chiefs. After Sunday’s victory over Denver, Kansas City currently holds the conference’s No. 1 seed at 13-3. If Cincinnati wins on Monday, that’ll stay the same. But if Buffalo wins, the Chiefs will move back into No. 2 with a Saturday matchup against the Raiders on tap.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
NBC Sports

Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska

Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing. Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers. Both played for and previously coached with Rhule. Dvoracek played...
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Sports

What happened on fatal pick-6? ‘He never looked back at me’

Jalen Hurts would have looked up. Jalen Hurts wouldn’t have thrown the pass. Jalen Hurts would have won the game. Maybe that’s an unfair way to look at things and perhaps it’s too simplistic. But backup quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled mightily in the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday and it’s really hard to imagine the Eagles’ MVP candidate making the same fatal mistake.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan

It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition

The NFL announced that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Hamlin, 24, was transported to UC Medical Center in an ambulance after several minutes of being administered CPR on the field. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Armstead perfectly shades Raiders on Twitter after big win

The Raiders might have moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, but it always will be a Battle of the Bay when they face the 49ers. Although the unique rivalry doesn’t have the official title anymore since the Raiders left the Bay Area following the 2019 NFL season, that feeling for fans separated by the Bay Bridge remains. And it was very alive Sunday when the two teams battled it out in an overtime Week 17 showdown at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

How Purdy maintained level head in 49ers' wild win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS — The 49ers' 37-34 overtime win over the Raiders on Sunday was a roller-coaster of emotions, but Brock Purdy appeared incredibly calm even with the pressure on his shoulders. Afterward, San Francisco's rookie quarterback shared why it's important for him to keep his composure throughout the highs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Troy Vincent doesn’t rule out postponement of Patriots-Bills game

The NFL still hasn’t decided whether, or when, the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals will resume. There’s another dilemma potentially looming for the league. During a Wednesday afternoon conference call regarding the Damar Hamlin situation, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent didn’t rule out the possibility of postponing the Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Bills, if Bills players and coaches aren’t ready to proceed.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts officially limited in Wednesday’s practice

The Eagles list quarterback Jalen Hurts as limited in Wednesday’s practice, the third consecutive limited practice he has had. He missed the past two games with his right shoulder injury, and the Eagles lost both games. Hurts had returned to practice last Thursday but again was inactive on game...
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: Beyond our control if AFC North is still in play, we just have to win

The NFL has yet to make a decision about how to handle Monday’s suspended game between the Bills and the Bengals, but we know it will not be played this week. Barring a change to the Week 18 schedule, that means it won’t be played before the Bengals face the Ravens on Sunday. The NFL announced on Wednesday that the game will start at 1 p.m. ET rather than 4:25 p.m. and many thought the delay in declaring a start time was to see if the game would be for the AFC North title.

