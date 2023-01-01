Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Patrick Mahomes on Bills-Bengals: I try not to be too invested in it
Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals will have plenty of playoff implications across the AFC — including for the Chiefs. After Sunday’s victory over Denver, Kansas City currently holds the conference’s No. 1 seed at 13-3. If Cincinnati wins on Monday, that’ll stay the same. But if Buffalo wins, the Chiefs will move back into No. 2 with a Saturday matchup against the Raiders on tap.
Zac Taylor's perspective on Bills DB Damar Hamlin's collapse and how Bengals move forward
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the tragic events that took place at Paycor Stadium on Monday. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then administered CPR for nearly 10...
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska
Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing. Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers. Both played for and previously coached with Rhule. Dvoracek played...
What happened on fatal pick-6? ‘He never looked back at me’
Jalen Hurts would have looked up. Jalen Hurts wouldn’t have thrown the pass. Jalen Hurts would have won the game. Maybe that’s an unfair way to look at things and perhaps it’s too simplistic. But backup quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled mightily in the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to the Saints on Sunday and it’s really hard to imagine the Eagles’ MVP candidate making the same fatal mistake.
Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan
It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.
Brandon Staley, Chargers Players Pay Tribute to Bills' Damar Hamlin
Chargers coaches and players show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Jim Harbaugh 'thinks' he'll stay with Michigan amid NFL rumors
Despite rumors that Jim Harbaugh was in talks with the Carolina Panthers, he thinks he will be back with the University of Michigan for a ninth season.
Burks' Rookie Year: Bumps, Bruises and Big Jumps
Injuries have slowed the first-round draft pick's progress at multiple points of his rookie season in the NFL.
Damar Hamlin is in critical condition
The NFL announced that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Hamlin, 24, was transported to UC Medical Center in an ambulance after several minutes of being administered CPR on the field. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed...
Armstead perfectly shades Raiders on Twitter after big win
The Raiders might have moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, but it always will be a Battle of the Bay when they face the 49ers. Although the unique rivalry doesn’t have the official title anymore since the Raiders left the Bay Area following the 2019 NFL season, that feeling for fans separated by the Bay Bridge remains. And it was very alive Sunday when the two teams battled it out in an overtime Week 17 showdown at Allegiant Stadium.
How Purdy maintained level head in 49ers' wild win over Raiders
LAS VEGAS — The 49ers' 37-34 overtime win over the Raiders on Sunday was a roller-coaster of emotions, but Brock Purdy appeared incredibly calm even with the pressure on his shoulders. Afterward, San Francisco's rookie quarterback shared why it's important for him to keep his composure throughout the highs...
Some Bills players will stay in Cincinnati, others planned to return to Buffalo
During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati. Vincent said...
Troy Vincent doesn’t rule out postponement of Patriots-Bills game
The NFL still hasn’t decided whether, or when, the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals will resume. There’s another dilemma potentially looming for the league. During a Wednesday afternoon conference call regarding the Damar Hamlin situation, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent didn’t rule out the possibility of postponing the Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Bills, if Bills players and coaches aren’t ready to proceed.
Report: Louisville Defensive Coach Joining Scott Satterfield At UC
The Bearcats' coaching brigade is starting to take full shape.
Jalen Hurts officially limited in Wednesday’s practice
The Eagles list quarterback Jalen Hurts as limited in Wednesday’s practice, the third consecutive limited practice he has had. He missed the past two games with his right shoulder injury, and the Eagles lost both games. Hurts had returned to practice last Thursday but again was inactive on game...
Report: UC Football Adds Two Coaches, Including Offensive Coordinator
The Bearcats full staff is taking shape.
John Harbaugh: Beyond our control if AFC North is still in play, we just have to win
The NFL has yet to make a decision about how to handle Monday’s suspended game between the Bills and the Bengals, but we know it will not be played this week. Barring a change to the Week 18 schedule, that means it won’t be played before the Bengals face the Ravens on Sunday. The NFL announced on Wednesday that the game will start at 1 p.m. ET rather than 4:25 p.m. and many thought the delay in declaring a start time was to see if the game would be for the AFC North title.
