ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

OnFocus Central Wisconsin Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 3: Cadott, Neillsville, Almond-Bancroft, Assumption, Marshfield #1-5

2 Neillsville 10-0 3 Almond-Bancroft 11-0 ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Galang(7th) leads Wausau West Wrestlers at Bi-State Classic

Henry Ruffi (7-4) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Henry Ruffi (Wausau West) 7-4 won by fall over Dezmen Severson (Baraboo) 12-9 (Fall 2:28) Champ. Round 2 – Trey Beissel (Hastings) 17-1 won by tech fall over Henry Ruffi (Wausau West) 7-4 (TF-1.5 2:12 (17-1))
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Madison Memorial Skates Past Marshfield

Madison Memorial defeated Marshfield in nonconference boys hockey by a score of 7 to 1. Noah Peterson had the lone goal for the Tigers. Cole Halvorsen had 29 saves in goal for Marshfield. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help,...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Stevens Point’s Emma Jossie Tops 1000 Career Point Mark

In the annual Sentry Classic between SPASH and Fond Du Lac, Emma Jossie of SPASH recorded her 1000th Varsity point. Jossie, a senior forward, scored her first basket of the night surpassing 1000 points as a Panther. She tallied 11 points on the night in the 41-54 loss to Fond Du Lac.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Spencer/Columbus Wrestling Results: Bi-State Classic

Bi-State Classic Results for Spencer/Columbus Catholic. Forfeit Forfeit (0-2) place is unknown. Champ. Round 1 – Ty Berchtold (South Saint Paul) 8-9 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Spencer/Columbus Catholic) 0-2 (For.) Cons. Round 1 – Forfeit Forfeit (Spencer/Columbus Catholic) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye) Cons. Round...
SPENCER, WI
onfocus.news

Nekoosa/Assumption Wrestling Results: Bi-State Classic

Carter Jensen (6-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Carter Jensen (Nekoosa/Assumption) 6-5 won by fall over Gabe Schneider (Stoughton) 4-10 (Fall 4:24) Champ. Round 2 – Owen Lange (Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson) 12-4 won by fall over Carter Jensen (Nekoosa/Assumption) 6-5 (Fall 0:56) Cons....
NEKOOSA, WI
onfocus.news

OnFocus Team of the Week, December 18 to December 31

Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Teamof the Week, December 18 – December 31!. Almond-Bancroft Girls Basketball(nominated online) – Almond-Bancroft is off to an 8-1 start, 2-1 in the CWC South, a game out of first place. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some...
ALMOND, WI
wwisradio.com

Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman

Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
TOMAH, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market returns, finds new home

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market has found a new home and Moravian Church volunteers are excited about the new venture. The winter farmers market will be located at the Moravian Church basement at 310 1st Ave S., Wisconsin Rapids. They will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning Jan. 7.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Winter weather advisory Tuesday for Wausau

Wausau and surrounding communities will see difficult travel conditions Tuesday as another winter storm pushes through the region. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Marathon County until 6 p.m. as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain lifts north. Ice accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces including roads, sidewalks and parking lots will result in slippery conditions Tuesday morning and over northern Wisconsin through Monday night.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics

(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation

Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy