OnFocus Central Wisconsin Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 3: Cadott, Neillsville, Almond-Bancroft, Assumption, Marshfield #1-5
2 Neillsville 10-0 3 Almond-Bancroft 11-0
Galang(7th) leads Wausau West Wrestlers at Bi-State Classic
Henry Ruffi (7-4) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Henry Ruffi (Wausau West) 7-4 won by fall over Dezmen Severson (Baraboo) 12-9 (Fall 2:28) Champ. Round 2 – Trey Beissel (Hastings) 17-1 won by tech fall over Henry Ruffi (Wausau West) 7-4 (TF-1.5 2:12 (17-1))
Madison Memorial Skates Past Marshfield
Madison Memorial defeated Marshfield in nonconference boys hockey by a score of 7 to 1. Noah Peterson had the lone goal for the Tigers. Cole Halvorsen had 29 saves in goal for Marshfield.
Stevens Point’s Emma Jossie Tops 1000 Career Point Mark
In the annual Sentry Classic between SPASH and Fond Du Lac, Emma Jossie of SPASH recorded her 1000th Varsity point. Jossie, a senior forward, scored her first basket of the night surpassing 1000 points as a Panther. She tallied 11 points on the night in the 41-54 loss to Fond Du Lac.
Spencer/Columbus Wrestling Results: Bi-State Classic
Bi-State Classic Results for Spencer/Columbus Catholic. Forfeit Forfeit (0-2) place is unknown. Champ. Round 1 – Ty Berchtold (South Saint Paul) 8-9 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Spencer/Columbus Catholic) 0-2 (For.) Cons. Round 1 – Forfeit Forfeit (Spencer/Columbus Catholic) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Nekoosa/Assumption Wrestling Results: Bi-State Classic
Carter Jensen (6-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Carter Jensen (Nekoosa/Assumption) 6-5 won by fall over Gabe Schneider (Stoughton) 4-10 (Fall 4:24) Champ. Round 2 – Owen Lange (Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson) 12-4 won by fall over Carter Jensen (Nekoosa/Assumption) 6-5 (Fall 0:56)
OnFocus Team of the Week, December 18 to December 31
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Teamof the Week, December 18 – December 31!. Almond-Bancroft Girls Basketball(nominated online) – Almond-Bancroft is off to an 8-1 start, 2-1 in the CWC South, a game out of first place.
Germantown's Jesse Thielke comes home after winning U.S. Open
Jesse Thielke joined the Army. But that's not the only change for the Greco-Roman Olympian the last few years.
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident
Jackson Ormond(2nd), Ryan Becker(6th) Lead Stratford Wrestling at Bi-State Classic
Jesse Bauer (5-3) place is unknown and scored 2.5 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Derek Godard (Auburndale) 19-4 won by major decision over Jesse Bauer (Stratford) 5-3 (MD 12-0) Cons. Round 1 – Jesse Bauer (Stratford) 5-3 won by tech fall over Jake Fredrickson (Pulaski) 2-2 (TF-1.5 4:57
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market returns, finds new home
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market has found a new home and Moravian Church volunteers are excited about the new venture. The winter farmers market will be located at the Moravian Church basement at 310 1st Ave S., Wisconsin Rapids. They will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning Jan. 7.
Winter weather advisory Tuesday for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see difficult travel conditions Tuesday as another winter storm pushes through the region. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Marathon County until 6 p.m. as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain lifts north. Ice accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces including roads, sidewalks and parking lots will result in slippery conditions Tuesday morning and over northern Wisconsin through Monday night.
Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics
(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
Missing New Berlin man found dead in Wisconsin River
The body of a missing New Berlin man was found in the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells Tuesday morning, police say.
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Authorities provide update to incident on Green Bay’s east side, two in custody
WEDNESDAY, 1/4/2023 – 4:09 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have provided an update on the large police presence on Smith Street from earlier in the afternoon on January 4. The incident on Smith Street began shortly after 10 a.m.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a
1-4-23 fire at fdl champion insulation
Nobody was injured in a smoldering fire at a Fond du Lac business. Shortly before 4:30pm Tuesday firefighters were called to Champion Insulation on South Hickory Street for a fire in a product packaging system. Fire crews removed smoldering insulation from a silo system and used water to extinguish the remaining material inside the silo. The fire was contained to the packaging system. All employees evacuated safely.
