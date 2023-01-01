Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer's 2023 State of the State Address scheduled
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her fifth State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the governor's office announced Tuesday. The governor's office stated in an email that the 2023 State of the State address will focus on Gov. Whitmer's proposals to "proposals will lower costs, make Michigan more competitive, expand opportunity, and protect people’s fundamental rights."
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer says gun reform will be top priority in second term
LANSING, Mich. - For the past few years, democrats in Michigan have pushed for gun reform in the state. Multiple bills have been stalled over the years. But now for the first time in decades, that could all change. For the first time since 1984, democrats have control of the...
UpNorthLive.com
AG Nessel joins new coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday that she has joined a new coalition of 18 attorneys general in opposition to Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, known by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" law. The Michigan Department of Attorney General said the Florida law...
UpNorthLive.com
Michiganders increasingly moving out of state, study shows
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, more people moved out of Michigan to other states instead of moving in, according to an annual migration study conducted by Atlas Van Lines, a national moving company. The study, which has been published since 1993, tracks the nation's...
UpNorthLive.com
After voters approve it, Maryland takes steps to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — In the November election, Maryland voters made it clear they support legalizing recreational marijuana. The arrival of the new year means parts of the new law are in effect. Delegate David Moon, who sponsored the legislation, says that’s good news for those who’ve had marijuana-related convictions.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan DNR requesting feedback on parks and recreation plan
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is working to finalize the draft Parks and Recreation Division Strategic Plan for 2023-2027 and is requesting feedback. Visitors and residents who enjoy the destinations will have a chance to give their feedback, according to the Michigan DNR. The draft...
UpNorthLive.com
Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With the new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. The opioid...
UpNorthLive.com
Schools struggle with shortage of substitute teachers
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- For school districts across Michigan, 2022 was a year in which things returned to normal. But some things like teacher shortages are still a problem. Superintendents say staffing problems did get better last year. But a shortage of teachers, specifically substitute teachers, is still forcing some...
UpNorthLive.com
Tourism boost projected from unexpected visitors
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With the new year, concerns over the economy and the impact of inflation carried over. For northern Michigan, which relies on tourist and people enjoying the luxury of travel, that could be a concern, but those in the industry believe it could also provide opportunities in 2023 not only for visitors, but for those of us who live here as well.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police complete investigation into county jail suicide
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police said they have completed their investigation into the death of an inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail last November. State police said an autopsy ruled the death of Michael Smith, 34, to have been a suicide. Prior story: County jail...
UpNorthLive.com
All Sears Hometown stores to close nationwide
MICHIGAN- All Hometown Sears stores will be closing their doors soon, according to the company's website. The company says every item and every store must go. Sears Hometown locations are all locally owned and operated establishments. Mid-Michigan currently has a location in the Fenton area. To learn more, click here.
UpNorthLive.com
NJ woman who killed GOP activist husband on Christmas Day claims self defense
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (TND) — A New Jersey woman is claiming self-defense after shooting dead her late husband on Christmas Day. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is being held in jail after prosecutors said the victim was really lying “naked and in bed” when his wife shot him. Her...
UpNorthLive.com
Scattered showers across northern Michigan, winter weather advisory for UP
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Upper Peninsula Wednesday, Wednesday night, and early Thursday. For Wednesday, light rain, sleet, and snow could make roads slippery. For Wednesday night, up to 6 inches of snow will fall. Wednesday, look for scattered light showers. Mostly rain to the south, but north...
UpNorthLive.com
Cloudy skies and fog for northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10 AM for Mason and Oceana Counties. Cloudy day around northern Michigan. Some towns will see fog. At times you might feel a mist. Highs will be in the middle 30s in the eastern Upper Peninsula and in the mid to upper 30s in the northern Lower Peninsula. Very little wind today.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for some UP counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in the Upper Peninsula for Luce, Chippewa, and Mackinac Counties. It starts Tuesday afternoon lasts through the night. Look for ice and snow on the roads. Up to 6 inches of snow is expected. Tuesday's high temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s....
UpNorthLive.com
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Flint
FLINT, Mich. – A 30-year-old homicide suspect was taken into custody after a pursuit following a shooting in Flint. Police responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of Blackington Ave. Investigators found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot...
Comments / 0