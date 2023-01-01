ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Passenger critically injured in New Year’s Eve wreck with parked cars on Broadway

By Eric Adler
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sC0Wd_0k0IY1hA00

A 26-year-old passenger was hospitalized and in “very critical condition” following a car crash New Year’s Eve on Broadway at 39th Street, Kansas City police reported.

The name of the male passenger or his injuries have not been released. Police reported that he was the passenger in a black Honda Civic when, at about 10:30 p.m., the driver smashed the car into the rear end of a parked red GMC Terrain.

Police suspect that the driver of the Honda was drunk. His car “failed to maintain its lane.” The Honda smashed into the parked Terrain, which had no passengers in it. The force of that crash caused the Terrain to smash into a GMC Yukon which, in turn, struck the rear end of a parked Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured. His passenger was transported to a nearby hospital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Suspect in New Year’s Day shooting found dead

The female victim of a New Year’s Day shooting in Miami County remains in critical condition, and the 36-year-old suspect in the case was found dead Tuesday, Jan. 3, at his Grandview, Mo., home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of 299th...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
northeastnews.net

A piece of Kansas City Fire Department history burns

Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at the old Fire Station 10 located on Virginia Avenue between Independence Avenue and Admiral Boulevard. Upon arrival, the building was almost fully involved and fire crews took a defensive stance, establishing collapse zones after the roof collapsed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured When Truck Backs Over Her Leg

A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle mishap that occurred Monday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 1998 Dodge truck, operated by 62-year-old Keith B. Smith of Holden, was backing up at 731 NW 501 just after 6 p.m., when 60-year-old Kathleen M. Smith, a pedestrian, slipped and fell, and the truck rolled backwards onto her leg.
HOLDEN, MO
WIBW

Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
ATCHISON, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
828
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy