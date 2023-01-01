Passenger critically injured in New Year’s Eve wreck with parked cars on Broadway

A 26-year-old passenger was hospitalized and in “very critical condition” following a car crash New Year’s Eve on Broadway at 39th Street, Kansas City police reported.

The name of the male passenger or his injuries have not been released. Police reported that he was the passenger in a black Honda Civic when, at about 10:30 p.m., the driver smashed the car into the rear end of a parked red GMC Terrain.

Police suspect that the driver of the Honda was drunk. His car “failed to maintain its lane.” The Honda smashed into the parked Terrain, which had no passengers in it. The force of that crash caused the Terrain to smash into a GMC Yukon which, in turn, struck the rear end of a parked Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured. His passenger was transported to a nearby hospital.