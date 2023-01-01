Read full article on original website
F-Star Therapeutics Says Co, Invox Pharma, Fennec Acquisition And Unit Of Invox Pharma Enter Amendment 4 To Agreement And Plan Of Merger
* F-STAR THERAPEUTICS - CO, INVOX PHARMA, FENNEC ACQUISITION & UNIT OF INVOX PHARMA ENTER AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO AGREEMENT & PLAN OF MERGER, DATED JUNE 22. * F-STAR THERAPEUTICS - AMENDMENT NO. 4 EXTENDS END DATE OF MERGER AGREEMENT FROM DECEMBER 30, 2022 TO JANUARY 31, 2023
NMG Says It Has Capitalized Accrued Interests As Part Of A Previously Announced Private Placement
* NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE - AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF US$611,712 WILL BE CAPITALIZED ,160,976 COMMON SHARES AT US$3.80 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE ISSUED
NOBLE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS SHARE CAPITAL
* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS SHARE CAPITAL. * NOBLE CORPORATION PLC - THERE ARE OVER A TOTAL OF 134 MILLION A ORDINARY SHARES OF NOBLE ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF USD 0.00001 EACH.
South Korea to offer tax breaks on domestic chip and tech investments
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it would offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other technology companies investing at home to strengthen its supply-chain security while boosting the economy. Companies making capital investment at home would be given up to a 35% tax deduction and the steps...
Kintavar Closes $411,900 Flow Through Private Placement For Next Phase Of Exploration At Mitchi Copper Project – Sherlock Zone
* KINTAVAR CLOSES $411,900 FLOW THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION AT MITCHI COPPER PROJECT – SHERLOCK ZONE. * KINTAVAR EXPLORATION - CO WILL USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR ADVANCING EXPLORATION ON MITCHI PROJECT, SHERLOCK ZONE AND ON REGIONAL TARGETS
$21 Million Milk Class Action Settlement
A $21 Million Class Action Settlement has been reached after a lawsuit was filed against multiple milk manufacturers. The Defendants include:. • Mike McCloskey and Sue McCloskey (“the McCloskeys”), and;
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
iKVA, an AI Knowledge Management Firm, Secures £441,800 via Crowdcube
IKVA (formerly Kvasir), an AI knowledge management company which seeks to enable businesses to make better decisions, has secured 64% (£441,800) of its £680,000 target (at the time of writing) from 178 investors with 8 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign, carried out via Crowdcube. As...
Liberation Labs Closes $20M Seed Financing
Liberation Labs, a New York-based developer of a precision fermentation platform for the manufacturing of other proteins at scale, raised $20M in Seed Financing. The spherical was led by Agronomics and Siddhi Capital with participation from CPT Capital, Thia Ventures, 8090 Industries, and Echo. The corporate intend to make use...
Beigene Announces Acceptance Of 12th Regulatory Submission In China For Tislelizumab
* CENTER FOR DRUG EVALUATION OF CHINA NMPA ACCEPTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR TISLELIZUMAB
Al Fajar Al Alamia UAE Unit Obtains Contract Related To Drilling And Blasting Works
* UAE UNIT OBTAINS CONTRACT RELATED TO DRILLING AND BLASTING WORKS FOR A GOVERNMENT PROJECT IN FUJAIRAH. * PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED OVER PERIOD OF TWO YEARS
Saudi's Maharah Updates On MoU To Acquire 40% Of Salis
* MAHARAH FOR HUMAN RESOURCES - UPDATES ON UNIT GAC SIGNING MOU TO ACQUIRE 40% OF SALIS FOR TRADING AND MARKETING COMPANY. * MAHARAH FOR HUMAN RESOURCES - GAC HAS COMPLETED TRANCHE-1 OF THE ACQUISITION. * MAHARAH FOR HUMAN RESOURCES - GAC ACQUIRED 20% OF SALIS EQUITY VIA CAPITAL INJECTION
Legend Biotech Announces Acceptance Of Its New Drug Application For Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-Cel) In China
* LEGEND BIOTECH ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CILTACABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (CILTA-CEL) IN CHINA
Ecoark Receives Advances Totaling Of $125,000 From CEO
* ECOARK HOLDINGS - FROMDEC 13, 2022 THROUGH DEC 30, 2022, CO RECEIVED ADVANCES TOTALING $125,000 FROM RANDY MAY, CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD. * ECOARK HOLDINGS - CO WILL REPAY THESE ADVANCES AS AND WHEN IT HAS SUFFICIENT WORKING CAPITAL TO DO SO. * ECOARK HOLDINGS-ON DEC 27, 2022,
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc expected to post a loss of $1.88 a share - Earnings Preview
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 4 (estimated). * The Union New Jersey-based company is expected to report a 24.6% decrease in revenue to $1.416 billion from $1.88 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 13 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is for a loss of $1.88 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 11 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is $3, above its last closing price of $2.51. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -1.80 -1.85 -3.22 Missed -73.8 May. 31 2022 -1.34 -1.39 -2.83 Missed -104.1 Feb. 28 2022 0.03 0.03 -0.92 Missed -2,995 .8 Nov. 30 2021 -0.01 0.00 -0.25 Missed -10,53 8.3 Aug. 0.52 0.52 0.04 Missed -92.3 31 2021 May. 31 2021 0.08 0.08 0.05 Missed -39.9 Feb. 28 2021 0.34 0.31 0.40 Beat 29.4 Nov. 30 2020 0.25 0.19 0.08 Missed -57.8 This summary was machine generated January 2 at 12:32 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Insurance company departs the state, thousands affected
Another home insurance provider is leaving Louisiana. United Property and Casualty Insurance Company has about 36-thousand policyholders in the state.
marinelink.com
Maersk Completes Acquisition of Logistics Firm Martin Bencher
Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) announced it has completed its $61 million acquisition of Danish project logistics company Martin Bencher Group. “With the addition of Martin Bencher, we are strengthening our ability to offer project logistics services to our global clients while providing a more comprehensive offering to a wide array of industries. As such, Martin Bencher really is an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy,” said Karsten Kildahl, Regional Managing Director in Europe of Maersk.
2 US metals and mining stocks to explore in 2023
Agnico Eagle Mines paid a quarterly dividend of US$ 0.40 apiece. Agnico Eagle posted a net income of US$ 79.6 million in Q3 2022. The metal mining sector suffered in 2022, hit by a slew of headwinds and an economic slowdown. However, the yellow metal proved to be the most precious asset in 2022, falling only 15 per cent when pitted against a fall of 19 per cent of the S&P500 and the US government bonds. So, how have the US metals and mining stocks performed in this tumultuous year for the equity market?
Sisecam Says In Collective Labour Agreement Talks With Petrol-Is Union
* IN COLLECTIVE LABOUR AGREEMENT TALKS WITH PETROL-IS UNION
From electricity to bread: the new year brings a general increase in prices – Fora de Campo
The year starting on Sunday will be marked by a general increase in the prices that consumers will pay for the services they use on a daily basis, with inflation in November reaching 9.9%. Electricity will increase for those in the regulated market, but also for some customers who have...
