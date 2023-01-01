* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 4 (estimated). * The Union New Jersey-based company is expected to report a 24.6% decrease in revenue to $1.416 billion from $1.88 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 13 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is for a loss of $1.88 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and 11 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is $3​, above​ its last closing price of $2.51. ​​​ Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -1.80 -1.85 -3.22 Missed -73.8 May. 31 2022 -1.34 -1.39 -2.83 Missed -104.1 Feb. 28 2022 0.03 0.03 -0.92 Missed -2,995 .8​ Nov. 30 2021 -0.01 0.00 -0.25 Missed -10,53 8.3 ​​Aug. 0.52 0.52 0.04 Missed -92.3 31 2021 May. 31 2021 0.08 0.08 0.05 Missed -39.9​ Feb. 28 2021 0.34 0.31 0.40 Beat 29.4 Nov. 30 2020 0.25 0.19 0.08 Missed -57.8 This summary was machine generated January 2 at 12:32 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

18 HOURS AGO