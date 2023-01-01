Read full article on original website
Covenant Health welcomes its first baby of 2023 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s a girl!. On Tuesday, Covenant Health announced the birth of its first baby of 2023. D’Kota Walls and Colby Crispin welcomed their daughter, Fallon, into the world Monday morning at Covenant Children’s. Fallon was born at 7:59 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds...
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
19-year-old dies in his sleep, Lubbock family blames herbal supplement, kratom
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock mother is mourning the loss of her son after she said her son passed away from taking an herbal supplement. The supplement is called kratom and is made from tree leaves that have psychoactive compounds that may be addictive. It’s typically found in smoke shops in the form of a pill or powder. Kratom is marketed as a natural energy booster, pain reliever or mood enhancer but a study by Mayo Clinic calls the substance “unsafe” and “ineffective” with 1,800 reports to poison control centers involving kratom, including several deaths.
If you know someone or know of an event or organization that needs to be spotlighted, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.
TTU bans TikTok on faculty and staff devices, following Governor Abbott’s directive
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Information Officer sent an email memorandum to Texas Tech University (TTU) Faculty and Staff issuing a ban of TikTok on all TTU-issued devices, following Gov. Abbott’s directive to ban the app on all government-issued devices. The. that all...
Lubbock Community Theatre presents Anything Goes
LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock Community Theatre’s production of Anything Goes runs from January 12 through January 15. Located at 3101 35th Street, LCT welcomes all with a variety of performances. For tickets and more information on show times, visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.
Fighting hunger year around, SPFB
LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains Food Bank was able to feed many over the holidays. However, they want us to know that they are helping fight hunger all year. Funds and volunteers are needed. If you know someone in need, reach out to the SPFB for help. You can find out more about donating and getting assistance at SPFB.org or 806-763-3003.
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock
One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
Crunch Fitness in Lubbock ready to help you live a healthier lifestyle
LUBBOCK, Texas — With the New Year brings a list of New Year’s Resolution and staying fit is always high on that list, but how many stick to it? Crunch Fitness General Manager Tyler Gress says the key is to just take the first step. “That new 2022...
Lubbock Winner Parks Tiny Yellow Truck Like A Total Douche For All To See
One Lubbock driver took it upon themselves to park their bright yellow, teensy, tiny, baby truck absolutely horribly today in front of Academy. Maybe they thought it was cute and nobody would notice. Unfortunately for them, an FMX listener submitted this photo today and we think it's pretty gosh darn...
Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association appoints Jeff Hunsinger as CEO
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) announced the appointment of Jeff Hunsinger as its new Chief Executive Officer. According to a LEPAA press release, Hunsinger has more than 20 years’ experience in non-profit performing arts management and has served in leadership roles...
Co-Op Public House is open at 4637 50th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas—Expect your palette to experience food like never before when you visit Co-Op Public House. With a lunch and dinner menu and a full bar with specialty drinks, they offer something for everyone. Co-Op Public House restaurant is located at 4637 50th Street and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.. Find out more at @co_op public house.
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Lubbock Woman Shocked After Breaking New Year’s Resolution For 8th Year Straight
"How did I let it happen again? I really thought this was going to be my year." She was only 3 days into her New Year's journey toward peace and self-love when she went off the deep end and did everything she said she wouldn't do this year. "Why does...
Wild Honey Hat is a mobile hat bar
LUBBOCK, Texas—These hats are not just for bad hair days. Wild Honey Hat is a mobile hat bar that brings the fun to Lubbock and the surrounding areas. Set up a private event, girls night, birthday party or join one of their scheduled ‘pop-up’ events. Pick your hat style and have fun adding the provided accessories and creating your own style. Find out more at Facebook: Wild Honey Hats, Instagram: Wild Honey Hats, TikTok: Wild Honey Hats, or by calling 806-292-2258.
Rick is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Rick as their Pet of the Day for Wednesday January 4. Reach out to LAS to adopt Rick at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Rick!
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock
It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
Lubbock boy with autism gifted special needs tricycle after it was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – Several weeks ago, 11-year-old Jude Porras had his special needs tricycle stolen. It was the only bike he felt comfortable to ride, leaving him devastated when it was gone. “He went looking for it, he went looking behind the driveway, he went looking behind the tree like it broke my heart because […]
Permanent Makeup by Sandra has more than 20 years experience and a special going on
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you have asked yourself if permanent makeup is for you; Sandra and her team at Permanent Makeup by Sandra can help. Let Sandra and her team give you all the information on what is best for you. Reach out to Sandra and her team, call/text: 806-559-3781, FaceBook: Permanent Makeup By Sandra, Instagram: pmbysandy6.
Tango lessons at LHUCA
LUBBOCK, Texas—What a fun way to start the new year, even if you can’t dance. LHUCA is offering tango classes every Wednesday evening. Leah Anne, a champion tango dancer and the instructor, says anyone can learn, it’s a “walking dance”, if you can walk, you can tango. Sounds easy to me. Find out more on Facebook or Instagram: Lubbock Tango.
