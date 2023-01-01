Read full article on original website
Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time
The majority of the sports world came together on Monday night and Tuesday to pray for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills’ safety suffered a scary injury. However, Bart Scott made an outlandish take on ESPN. The former linebacker and current analyst indirectly blamed Cincinnati Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins for Hamlin’s injury, per Dov Kleiman. […] The post Bart Scott calls out Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin injury in most asinine take of all time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria
After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A. Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came […] The post Kenny Pickett’s late TD for Steelers vs. Ravens sends Stephen A. Smith into hysteria appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cris Collinsworth Makes Wild Comment About Steelers’ TJ Watt, NFL Fans Lose It
NBC “Sunday Night Football” color commentator Cris Collinsworth has the NFL world talking during the Week 17 broadcast featuring the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5). After Steelers linebacker TJ Watt notched a fourth-quarter sack — his fifth overall of the season — Collinsworth spent a good...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear
The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers RB Najee Harris hilariously hijacks interview for Kenny Pickett, Mike Tomlin shoutouts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in this thing. After a season-preserving win taken in the final minute against the Baltimore Ravens, running back Najee Harris was all smiles and good vibes during the postgame interview. In fact, he was a little too ecstatic. So much so that he took the...
Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback
NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Performance Monday Night
Joe Buck has been a play-by-play man for more than 30 years, but nothing prepares you for a situation like Monday night. After Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of last night's game, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and others were put in a situation where they were watching a potential tragedy unfold in real-time with few details to rely upon.
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs
Thanks to Sunday night's 16-13 win in Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team
There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn't care less about clinching No. 1 seed after loss to Saints
All-Pro center Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles let a golden opportunity slip away on Sunday, failing to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC after an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints 20-10. However, following the Eagles' disastrous loss, Kelce's mind wasn't on grabbing home-field advantage or...
Watching Coach Ron Rivera Find Out The Washington Commanders Are About To Be Eliminated From The Playoffs Is Hysterical
It’s a critical point of the year for every NFL team. The final portion of the NFL regular season marks the playoff cutoff line for teams that are right around .500, as every play and down counts towards capturing those last couple of playoff spots. The Washington Commanders found themselves in this position yesterday, as they were 7-7-1 going into their matchup against the 6-9 Cleveland Browns. The Commanders were up 7-3 at the half, but Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson […] The post Watching Coach Ron Rivera Find Out The Washington Commanders Are About To Be Eliminated From The Playoffs Is Hysterical first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly improving, with his vitals back to normal after he was taken to the hospital. His marketing rep and friend Jordon Rooney of Jaster Athletes confirmed the development, noting that Hamlin has been put to sleep in order “to put a breathing tube down his throat.” Doctors are currently […] The post Damar Hamlin’s vitals ‘back to normal’ after frightening injury, per marketing rep appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury
The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game was suspended following a scary injury to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was one of the main factors behind the game’s suspension, showing how much he respected Hamlin and how serious he thought the injury to be. Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. […] The post Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson injury draws cryptic response from Ravens HC John Harbaugh
It’s been 31 days since Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury and there’s still no timetable for when he may return. With the playoffs quickly approaching, it’s certainly a concern for Ravens fans and John Harbaugh’s latest comments don’t exactly paint a pretty picture, either. Reporters asked about Lamar’s status on Wednesday […] The post Lamar Jackson injury draws cryptic response from Ravens HC John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
'That's Seattle football right there'- Geno Smith praises the Seahawks defense that led to critical victory against the Jets
Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith gives his high praises to the team's defensive line and Kenneth Walker who had an amazing performance against the Jets. Smith ended the game throwing for 183 yard and two touchdowns in a huge 23-6 win over the Jets, knocking their chances out of the playoffs.
Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor
The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games. Unfortunately, it's no more. The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois. Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in...
