cardinalnews.org
23 questions for 2023
Every year begins with questions. Here are 23 of them for 2023. What will Gov. Glenn Youngkin do? The governor enters his second year and remains pretty popular, quite a feat for a Republican in a state that has been leaning Democratic. He signaled some of his priorities in his proposed amendments to the state budget last month – tax cuts, an overhaul in state workforce programs, and an acceleration of site development. But those are hardly the biggest questions surrounding Youngkin.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
An Overview of the Congressional Fourth District Race
Following the passing of Donald McEachin, on December 12, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a writ of election per Code of Virginia regulations setting the special election for the Congressional Fourth District for Tuesday, February 21st. Virginia election laws state the nomination process for special elections not occurring concurrently with a...
foxrichmond.com
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older restriction, which would allow younger veterans to take advantage of income tax subtractions of up to $40,000 in military benefits in the coming years. ...
WJLA
fox5dc.com
I-95 Shutdown: Dialysis patient stranded on Virginia highway has new kidney after transplant
I-95 Shutdown: Dialysis patient stranded on Virginia highway has new kidney after transplant. Anthony Oden is very thankful to be alive. He is living with a new kidney - and is in improved health. But one year ago neither of those things looked like they were in his future as he sat trapped along with hundreds of others on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Aaron Rouse (Va. Senate District 7)
Aaron Rouse is a candidate for the Virginia State Senate, District 7. A special election for this seat will take place on Jan. 10.
New Virginia laws in 2023
New laws became effective in Virginia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Below are highlights of some of the new laws. The minimum wage in Virginia went up $1 from $11 to $12 an hour. The next minimum wage increase will be $13.50 per hour on January 1, 2025, and $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2026.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Virginia ranks in top 5 growth states of 2022, according to U-Haul
"You can hike in the mountains or relax on the beach here. Everything you could want is accessible in just over an hour from central Virginia," O'Neill said. "There’s something for everyone."
These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
Republican proposes study on effects of daylight saving time on Virginians
A Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round.
Blue headlights could soon become a thing of the past in Virginia
One Virginia lawmaker wants to ban blue headlights, a controversial car modification some people believe to be dangerous.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
Washingtonian.com
Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws
The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
thenewsprogress.com
Virginia Master Naturalist Certification Training
Have you heard that “Virginia is for Lovers?” It’s true! And if you are a lover of Southside’s natural beauty and rich diversity of wildlife, flowers, trees, and geology, then mark your calendar and attend one of our upcoming information sessions on how to become a Virginia Master Naturalist. Applications for the basic training & certification course will be taken online through February 12th, and the course begins in March. Join friends and neighbors as we embark on lifelong learning about those proverbial birds, bees, flowers, trees—and more—while volunteering to protect our natural resources.
coastalvirginiamag.com
2023 Governor’s Cup & Tasting Trail
Each year, wineries from around the Commonwealth compete in the prestigious Virginia Governor’s Cup, hosted by the Virginia Wineries Association in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association. The results of this year’s competition will be unveiled at the second annual public Virginia Governor’s Cup Celebration on February 23 at Main Street Station in Richmond. Plans are also in the works for a 2023 Governor’s Cup Wine Trail to feature dozens of gold medal-winning wineries, cideries and meaderies offering special tastings and discounts for guests who check in throughout the year.
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
