Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. Previously, another body was […]
2nd body discovered near vehicle stranded after flood in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A second body was discovered Wednesday near a vehicle that was being towed away from the floodwaters that stranded dozens during theNew Year’s Eve storm, according to the California Highway Patrol. | VIDEO ABOVE | Vehicles stuck in floodwaters on Highway 99. Officials said...
Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton closed for emergency repairs
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton is closed Wednesday morning for emergency guard rail repairs, according to Caltrans. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 4) Caltrans said the full closure is expected to end today at 2 p.m. Drivers are asked...
Rear-End Collision Reported Involving Semi in Marysville
A rear-end collision involving a semi and motor vehicle occurred on January 3 in Marysville. The accident happened around 8:44 a.m. along northbound State Route 70 at Laurellen Road. The incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the semi rear-ended a vehicle and became stalled. Semi...
'A trapped family should be a priority': Galt family of 6 stuck inside home for days after power line blocks gate
From piling on blankets to using camping gear, a family of six in Galt is doing what they can to get through an ongoing power outage in their neighborhood. This happened to them after a tree knocked down a power pole next to their property on New Year’s Eve.
No traffic restrictions on State Route 99, Caltrans says
Update: 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Caltrans is reporting that there are no longer any traffic restrictions along State Route 99 in Central California or Northern California. Original Story Below (KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure […]
1 dead, dozens rescued after cars caught in flood waters on Hwy 99 in Sacramento Co.
Emergency crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Highway 99 and dozens of other motorists had to be rescued.
Roundabout project on Highway 49 in Auburn aims to make area safer, clear congestion
AUBURN, Calif. — Highway 49 is what many call the gateway to the American River Canyon, but between city traffic and people looking to enjoy hiking or biking in Auburn, things are moving a little slower than usual. It's the second of three projects in Auburn aiming to improve...
Sacramento storm clean up continues with massive trees toppled, blocking roadways
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A massive Pine tree is blocking an intersection at Yorkshire Road and Bowling Green behind Sacramento's Arden Fair mall. The tree toppled over during the New Year's Eve storm. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour uprooted the large tree and others across the region. The tree smashed a 6-foot-tall fence as it fell on the roadway.
Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
Sacramento still dealing with backlog of downed tree calls. Many more expected in coming days
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The very feature for which Sacramento gets its nickname haskept crews from the City of Trees busy the past few days. Since Sunday, the city’s public works department has responded to over 200 tree-related calls – so many calls that public works is getting help from the utilities department dealing with all the downed branches, toppled trees and blocked byways.
Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Details Water Rescues
Calaveras, CA– On New Year’s Eve, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Search and Rescue Team was activated to respond to an emergency situation involving a motorist stranded in rapidly-moving floodwaters on Jesus Maria Rd in Mokelumne Hill. The driver had driven past warning barriers into swift-moving floodwater and the vehicle became inoperative due to the floodwaters. Deputies arrived on the scene before Search and Rescue and located the 5 people inside the vehicle. The vehicle occupants were able to exit and make it safely to shore where they were assisted by medical and fire personnel.
Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident Occurs in North Highlands
Myrtle Avenue Fatality Accident Costs Life of Pedestrian. A fatal hit-and-run was reported in North Highlands on December 29. The Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the pedestrian was around Myrtle Avenue, where it crosses Auburn Boulevard, when a vehicle struck him. Moments later, another vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was lying on the road.
San Joaquin County residents take storm cleanup into their own hands
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Woodbridge resident Bryan Hanna wasted no time getting his chainsaw ready and cutting apart a downed tree at the Lodi Elks Lodge on Monday. The large tree had toppled down on New Year’s Eve, taking down wires and snapping a power pole on the way.
Emergency water main repair blocks lanes of Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK -- Eastbound lanes of a major roadway through Walnut Creek were blocked Tuesday afternoon because of an emergency water main repair, authorities said.Walnut Creek police urged drivers to avoid eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road east of Oak Grove Road because of the repair work. Two out of the three lanes were expected to remain closed until midnight. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes or expect delays. As of 2:50 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up solidly from Oak Grove to Wiget Lane.
2 rescued from Elk Grove home surrounded by water, Cosumnes Fire Department says
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews rescued a couple on Monday from their Elk Grove home, which was surrounded by floodwater after last weekend's storm. "I just kept watching the water raise and raise," said Dan Achondo, watching on Saturday night as water levels rose around the home of his mother- and father-in-law.
San Joaquin County cleans up from weekend storm, prepares for more rain
STOCKTON, Calif. — It was all-hands-on-deck on Montauban Avenue in Stockton Monday. “Right now, what we're trying to do is clean up all the leaves, maybe that helps it from getting clogged so we’ll see how that goes," said Stockton homeowner Rubi Huerta, standing next to a trash bin nearly filled with mud and debris from flooding. "But we're charging our batteries for our phones. We might have to get a generator since we don't have light."
Deceased driver found near flooded Hwy. 99, south of EG
Cosumnes firefighters on Jan. 1 recovered a deceased driver who was reported missing near Dillard Road after the overflowing Cosumnes River flooded the rural area south of Elk Grove. A flood caused by a levee failure along that river prompted Caltrans staff to temporarily close nearby Highway 99, between Grant...
Tower Bridge reopened after brief closure
Update: 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Tower Bridge has been reopened, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Original Story Below. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department shared on Tuesday that Tower Bridge will be closed in both directions as they work to gain contact with a man armed with a knife on the bridge. […]
