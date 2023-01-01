JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Marvin Jones is preparing for his final game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It could come Saturday night against rival Tennessee, a matchup that will decide the division and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. The 32-year-old receiver is a pending free agent, and with former Atlanta standout Calvin Ridley expected to join the Jaguars next month, Jones appears to be the odd man out in a position group that also includes Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Marvin Jones understands the situation and already has moved his wife and five children from Miami to the West Coast. He hopes to be as close to them as possible next season, his 12th in the NFL. He could be among the most sought-after receivers in free agency given his track record as a reliable and sure-handed receiver. But before he gets to that point, he’d like to help the Jaguars (8-8) reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.

