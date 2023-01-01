Read full article on original website
Bolon pushes No. 23 Charleston past N.C. A&T 92-79
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon tallied his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 boards as No. 23 College of Charleston won its 14th straight game, notching a 92-79 victory over North Carolina A&T. Charleston (15-1, 3-0 CAA) is off to its best single-season start since joining the Division I ranks in 1991. Bolon – who was one of five Charleston players to score in double digits – made 10-of-16 shots for the Cougars and also dished out two assists. Ante Brzovic and Pat Robinson III each scored 12 points, while Raekwon Horton and Ben Burnham both had 11. Kam Woods scored a career-high 30 points to lead N.C. A&T (6-10, 1-2). Duncan Powell added 20 points for the Aggies, while Marcus Watson had 12 points and 12 boards.
Marvin Jones provides surehanded 'security blanket' for Jags
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Marvin Jones is preparing for his final game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It could come Saturday night against rival Tennessee, a matchup that will decide the division and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. The 32-year-old receiver is a pending free agent, and with former Atlanta standout Calvin Ridley expected to join the Jaguars next month, Jones appears to be the odd man out in a position group that also includes Christian Kirk and Zay Jones. Marvin Jones understands the situation and already has moved his wife and five children from Miami to the West Coast. He hopes to be as close to them as possible next season, his 12th in the NFL. He could be among the most sought-after receivers in free agency given his track record as a reliable and sure-handed receiver. But before he gets to that point, he’d like to help the Jaguars (8-8) reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.
