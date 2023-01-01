ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Tom Cobb
3d ago

time for the rich to have enough coverage on their property to rebuild everything destroyed by a disaster the taxpayers should refuse to fix..for free their homes and property...it burns blows away floods or collapses...it's on you...

micky
3d ago

But they got more help than everyone else and had an easier time getting the help is the entire point -

i95 ROCK

Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge

As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Eversource, state leaders discuss impact of rate hikes

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of heating your home this winter is going up, but what’s being done to help offset the cost? Eversource has heard the people’s concerns. The utility company plans to offer programs and payment plans to help you survive the harsh winter. That topic was the focus of a meeting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
greenwichsentinel.com

Op-Ed: State Income Tax Exemption for retirees isn’t deserved

Why is there such support in the General Assembly for exempting retirement income from the state income tax?. Social Security and pension income is already exempt from the state income tax for single filers with incomes less than $75,000 and couples with incomes less than $100,000, and state Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, proposes to exempt [ITALICS] all [END ITALICS] retirement income.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

UConn Receives Grant to Continue Work With Crumbling Concrete

A serious funding boost for UConn scientists researching our state’s crumbling concrete problem. Congressman Joe Courtney says UConn will receive $4 million to continue its work on preventing, detecting, and lessening the impact of defective concrete on walls and foundations. It’s part of the big federal spending bill Congress...
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Resisting listing: Tri-state home sales keep declining as supply shrinks

Buyers who snapped up homes in the tri-state suburbs during the pandemic have shown little remorse, keeping their properties off the market and contributing to a continued downturn in listings and contracts. “The decline in new listings continued to overpower newly signed contracts,” real estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel wrote...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

CT, MA Regulators to Discuss Energy Rate Hikes

Energy regulators from Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a technical meeting Tuesday to compare notes on the energy procurement processes that led to a steep jump in electricity rates that went into effect this week. Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and its counterpart agency in Massachusetts are scheduled to conduct...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Turnpike Opens – Today in History: January 2

On January 2, 1958, Governor Abraham Ribicoff officially opened the Connecticut Turnpike—today the Governor John Davis Lodge Turnpike—to traffic. Ten months later, the last three miles, including the bridges over the Mianus and Byram rivers, opened connecting the Stamford area to the New England Thruway. At the time of construction the Connecticut Turnpike was the longest urban highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

4 Awesome Filipino Restaurants in CT

Are you looking for some Filipino restaurants in CT, but you’re finding them a bit hard to find? If so, you’ve come to the right place. For sure, authentic Filipino restaurants are few and far between in Connecticut, but there is a handful of them – and they’re all really good.
CONNECTICUT STATE

