Ponca, NE

Ponca State Park holds 11th annual fruitcake toss

 3 days ago

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – For the past 11 years, the annual fruitcake toss at Ponca State Park’s Winterfest has attracted athletes from all over the country with stiff, almost crumbly, competition. Over 30 participants in three age categories competed to see who could throw the cakes the furthest.

The fruitcakes themselves are a special formula meant to be left for the park residents.

“It’s kind of silly to come out and do, and something many people won’t get the option elsewhere so, we take pride in people coming out here to through fruitcake,” said Ponca State Park Superintendent Scott Oligmueller, “A lot of these families have been coming out here for the last 11 years and doing this every single year.”

Along with the toss, they also had a ule log hunt and lighted hay rides later in the evening.

