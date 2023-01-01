ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Jaguars beat Houston Texans 31-3, snap 9-game losing streak

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — FINAL SCORE: Jacksonville Jaguars have beaten the Houston Texans 31-3, snapping a 9-game losing streak against the team.

This is the fourth game won in a row for the Jaguars.

Follow along below for live updates as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, on CBS47 at 1 p.m.

The Houston Texans are 11-2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars since November of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday.

Houston is now 2-12-1 while Jacksonville sits at 7-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Houston is stumbling into the game with the third most thrown interceptions in the NFL, having thrown 17 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Texans, Jacksonville comes into the matchup boasting the second-fewest thrown interceptions in the league at seven. Houston’s sloppiness could come back to bite them.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

3:67 p.m. Jacksonville Jaguars have beaten the Houston Texans 31-3

3:40 p.m. Touchdown! Jags 31-3

3:33 p.m.

3:10 p.m.

3:03 p.m. Houston Texans touchdown, Jags 28-3

2:54 p.m. Touchdown! Jags 28-0. Snoop Conner performs his first career touchdown.

2:30 p.m. HALFTIME: Jaguars 21, Texans 0

2:00 p.m. Touchdown! Jags 21-0

1:50 p.m. Touchdown for the Jag’s running back Etienne Jr., the score is now 14-0 Jags.

1:16 p.m.: Touchdown for the Jags, score is at 7-0 Jaguars.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: JAX -3.5 (-118) | HOU +3.5 (+100)

SERIES RECORD: Texans lead 27-13.

LAST MEETING: Texans beat the Jaguars 13-6 on Oct. 9, 2022.

LAST WEEK: The Jaguars beat the Jets 19-3; The Texans beat the titans 19-14.

TEXANS: OFFENSIVE PLAYS (4.7), RUSH (17), PASS (17), SCORING (T25).

JAGUARS: OFFENSIVE PLAYS (5.7), RUSH (13), PASS (24), SCORING (1T39).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Texans 24; Jaguars 19

TEXANS PLAYERS TO WATCH: Listed as their top offensive player, Davis Mills is sitting at 2618 yards this season. Their top defensive player, Jalen Pitre, holds 81 total tackles.

JAGUARS PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Trevor Lawrence has passed 3749 yards this season and is listed as the Jag’s top offensive player. Their top defensive player, Foye Oluokun, has completed 115 tackles.

LB Travon Walker looks to add to his impressive NFL debut. The No. 1 overall pick had four tackles, including a sack, and an interception at Washington. He’s the first NFL player since 2018 to get a sack and an interception in his first game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

KEY MATCHUP: Jaguar’s rushing attack vs. Texan’s run defense.

KEY INJURIES: The Texans have Jimmy Morrissey and Teagan Quitotlano out on injuries with Morrissey suffering from a concussion and Quitotlano with a strained thigh muscle.

The Jags have listed The following players as inactive for today’s game:

14 WR Kendric Pryor

29 CB Tevaughn Campbell

30 CB Montaric Brown

47 OLB De’Shaan Dixon

99 DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
