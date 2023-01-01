Read full article on original website
k105.com
Caneyville women, one with ties to killing of Caneyville man in 2019, arrested with large amount of methamphetamine, shotgun
Two Caneyville women, one with ties to the 2019 shooting death of a Caneyville man, and both felons, have been arrested after police located a large amount of methamphetamine and a shotgun while executing a search warrant. Friday night at approximately 11:30, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Tim Jackson...
WBKO
Glasgow man arrested New Year’s day on domestic violence charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On New Year’s day, the Glasgow Police Department was called to Elsie Street in reference to a domestic complaint. Officers say once on the scene, they determined that Ricardo Baltazar Ramirez, 27, of Glasgow, had gotten into a physical altercation with family members and then began to be combative with officers before being tased.
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged with trafficking fentanyl after juvenile found unconscious
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing drug trafficking charges after a juvenile was found unconscious Monday, Jan 3. According to court records, EMS was dispatched to 1831 Normal Street for a 16-year-old female not breathing. The female juvenile was taken to Greenview Hospital for medical...
wnky.com
KSP officer goes viral after changing woman’s flat tire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A Kentucky State Police officer has gone viral on social media after changing a woman’s flat tire in Barren County. Officer Parker was looking for a traffic hazard near the area the woman, Rita Smith Rhinehart, was stranded in. He saw her car on the side...
lakercountry.com
Accident on North 127 results in one fatality, one airlifted
A two-vehicle, head-on collision on North Highway 127 Monday evening left a woman dead and resulted in a man being airlifted from the scene. WJRS News has learned that 75-year-old Wanda Mae Wethington was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office and a man was airlifted from the scene.
lakercountry.com
Casey County man dies in weekend fire
A Casey County man died in a residence fire at a house just outside Liberty late last week. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. According to the Casey County Coroner’s office, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited was pronounced deceased at...
wnky.com
Road reopened after wreck in Warren County
WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
WBKO
Barren County Police Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following a fight on Thursday
The latest news and weather. Edmonson Water County District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas. The latest news and weather.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Dec. 26, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023. Rachana Keo, 27, and Ryan E. Capps, 55, both of Glasgow. Dec. 29, 2022:. Brandi N. Birge, 33, and Alex R. Brown, 34, both of Cave...
z93country.com
New Year’s Eve Accident Sends Three to the Hospital
Three Vehicle Collision New Year’s Eve Sends Three to Area Hospitals. At approximately 6:47 p.m. Saturday (Dec 31st) a three-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of KY 92 and KY 90 bypass, commonly referred to as the “Beldon intersection”. An investigation by Officer Jeramy Thompson and Lt....
WBKO
Barren Co. officials warn public of roadways likely to flood
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Barren County are sounding the alarm as flooding is expected to impact the area Tuesday into the night. One of the roadways most prone to flooding in Glasgow and Barren County is Siloam Road which is between Highway 63 and Highway 90. Officials anticipate...
lakercountry.com
KSP still investigating Eli death
Four days after a man died at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room, Kentucky State Police Post 15 is continuing to investigate the circumstances of a death in the Eli community. Trooper Jonathan Houk with Kentucky State Police Post 15 told WJRS News Thursday evening that the investigation is still...
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
WBKO
CASA of South Central KY to host Advocate Flex Training Classes starting Feb. 2
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky will be hosting new Winter Advocate Flex Training Classes beginning Feb. 2. They’ll be held every Thursday in February and the first Thursday of March. To apply, visit casaofsck.org/volunteer. You can also contact Steve Jones at 270-782-5353 or email...
WBKO
Scottsville PD offers “AngelSense” trackers for families of people with disabilities
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department received a grant through the Laura G. Turner Charitable Foundation, allowing them to purchase 10 AngelSense tracking devices to be handed out to members of the Allen County community. AngelSense tracking devices are designed for parents and caretakers of people with...
WBKO
Warren Co. EMA explains COWS activation policy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with Warren County Emergency Management explained the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens after the storms on Monday night and Tuesday morning. “We only activate the COWS when any portion of Warren County is under a tornado warning,” the agency wrote in a social media post....
WBKO
Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP addresses December’s Emmett Till protests in city
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green - Warren County NAACP President Ryan Dearbone and others gathered on Dec. 30, 2022 to address the December 2022 protests for Justice for Emmett Till that took place in the city. Demonstrators gathered Dec. 3 in Bowling Green as groups called for ‘Justice...
wcluradio.com
Byrd names several to posts in county government
GLASGOW — Several new employees were added to the county government’s payroll on Tuesday after magistrates approved a slew of recommendations put forth by Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd. The new court held their first meeting together Tuesday morning inside the Barren Fiscal Courtroom. The meeting was special-called....
wnky.com
Warren Co. Emergency Management: Don’t rely only on tornado sirens, sign up for text alerts
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County Emergency Management wants to remind the public about tools they can use to stay aware during inclement weather. WCEM says they activate all of the C.O.W.S., or warning sirens, within the county when any part of Warren County is under a tornado warning.
WBKO
New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
