Barren County, KY

WBKO

Glasgow man arrested New Year’s day on domestic violence charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On New Year’s day, the Glasgow Police Department was called to Elsie Street in reference to a domestic complaint. Officers say once on the scene, they determined that Ricardo Baltazar Ramirez, 27, of Glasgow, had gotten into a physical altercation with family members and then began to be combative with officers before being tased.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

KSP officer goes viral after changing woman’s flat tire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- A Kentucky State Police officer has gone viral on social media after changing a woman’s flat tire in Barren County. Officer Parker was looking for a traffic hazard near the area the woman, Rita Smith Rhinehart, was stranded in. He saw her car on the side...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Accident on North 127 results in one fatality, one airlifted

A two-vehicle, head-on collision on North Highway 127 Monday evening left a woman dead and resulted in a man being airlifted from the scene. WJRS News has learned that 75-year-old Wanda Mae Wethington was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office and a man was airlifted from the scene.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Casey County man dies in weekend fire

A Casey County man died in a residence fire at a house just outside Liberty late last week. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive. According to the Casey County Coroner’s office, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited was pronounced deceased at...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Road reopened after wreck in Warren County

WOODBURN, Ky. – The road is now reopened as of 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. WOODBURN, Ky. – Petros Road is closed at the 4700 block due to a collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Offices says it will post an update when the road has reopened. Please seek an...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Dec. 26, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023. Rachana Keo, 27, and Ryan E. Capps, 55, both of Glasgow. Dec. 29, 2022:. Brandi N. Birge, 33, and Alex R. Brown, 34, both of Cave...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

New Year’s Eve Accident Sends Three to the Hospital

Three Vehicle Collision New Year’s Eve Sends Three to Area Hospitals. At approximately 6:47 p.m. Saturday (Dec 31st) a three-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of KY 92 and KY 90 bypass, commonly referred to as the “Beldon intersection”. An investigation by Officer Jeramy Thompson and Lt....
MONTICELLO, KY
WBKO

Barren Co. officials warn public of roadways likely to flood

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Barren County are sounding the alarm as flooding is expected to impact the area Tuesday into the night. One of the roadways most prone to flooding in Glasgow and Barren County is Siloam Road which is between Highway 63 and Highway 90. Officials anticipate...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP still investigating Eli death

Four days after a man died at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room, Kentucky State Police Post 15 is continuing to investigate the circumstances of a death in the Eli community. Trooper Jonathan Houk with Kentucky State Police Post 15 told WJRS News Thursday evening that the investigation is still...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. EMA explains COWS activation policy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with Warren County Emergency Management explained the Community Outdoor Warning Sirens after the storms on Monday night and Tuesday morning. “We only activate the COWS when any portion of Warren County is under a tornado warning,” the agency wrote in a social media post....
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Byrd names several to posts in county government

GLASGOW — Several new employees were added to the county government’s payroll on Tuesday after magistrates approved a slew of recommendations put forth by Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd. The new court held their first meeting together Tuesday morning inside the Barren Fiscal Courtroom. The meeting was special-called....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

New Year’s baby born at Med Center Health

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the ball began to drop, and many were ringing in the new year, Sabine Muratovic and Jordan Pratt were in a hospital room preparing for the birth of their son. Silas J. Muratovic was born just 33 minutes into the new year, making him...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

