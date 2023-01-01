BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On New Year’s day, the Glasgow Police Department was called to Elsie Street in reference to a domestic complaint. Officers say once on the scene, they determined that Ricardo Baltazar Ramirez, 27, of Glasgow, had gotten into a physical altercation with family members and then began to be combative with officers before being tased.

