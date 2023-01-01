Read full article on original website
Merry Christmas to all who celebrate (I hope you're enjoying those holiday brunches), and happy last night of Hanukkah as well! There's a variety of holiday content to watch today, and then the rest of the week becomes all about ringing in the new year as the broadcast networks roll out their year-in-review specials, and New Year's Eve specials commence. (Here's a guide to the best New Year's Eve movies, by the way.)
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Celebrate Christmas With Baby Bump Kisses
The parents-to-be are already doing Christmas, family style. On December 24, Nope star Keke Palmer posed with her boyfriend Darius Jackson for an Instagram Boomerang that showed him kissing her stomach. “Mom n dad,” Jackson wrote over the Instagram story, per People. He also showed off his family's Christmas tree and his and Palmer's passport photos—is a babymoon on the horizon?
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's Complete Relationship Timeline
Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts has been in a relationship with massage therapist and businesswoman Amber Laign for 18 years, and in 2023 they’ll tie the knot!. The couple met on a blind date in 2005 but kept their relationship private for years until Roberts came out to the public as gay in 2013. The couple still manages to keep a very low profile but do make some public appearances together.
NME
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli explain why ‘Till’ is told from mother’s perspective
Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Broccoli have said that they felt “very strongly” about telling the story of Emmett Till’s murder from the perspective of his mother Mamie. Set in Mississippi in 1955, the film focuses on the extraordinary decisions Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler) made in the aftermath of the tragedy in which her 14-year-old son was abducted, tortured and killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman. As well as serving as executive producer, Goldberg plays Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
AOL Corp
Gabrielle Union: My 1st Marriage to Chris Howard Was 'Dysfunctional'
Reflecting on the past. Gabrielle Union opened up about her first marriage to Chris Howard — and admitted she “felt entitled” to infidelity during their relationship. “In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” the Bring It On actress, 50, explained during the Monday, January 2, episode of Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one,’ and I just felt entitled to it as well.”
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
Whitney Houston's Iconic 1991 Super Bowl Performance Almost Looked Very Different
One Sunday afternoon, a few decades back, Whitney Houston walked across the grass of Tampa Bay Stadium, stepped on to a small stage the size of a card table, and set a new standard for the way the American national anthem is performed. The term “cultural reset” is overused these...
Lily Collins Documented Her Emily in Paris Bangs Transformation
Even if you've never seen a second of Emily in Paris in your life, you are probably aware that she got bangs in the most recent season. Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, documented the moment her hairstylist cut the bangs. On Tuesday, December 27, Collins posted the video on her Instagram grid. In season three of Emily in Paris, Emily commits a major faux pas by cutting her own bangs in an emotional moment.
Kim Kardashian Tears Up While Discussing Her Struggles Co-Parenting With Kanye West
Divorce is hard on any family, but for Kim Kardashian, it's been especially tricky. Since announcing their split in February 2021, Kanye West, the father of her four children, has routinely used social media to turn their domestic issues into public discourse. Kardashian, meanwhile, says she is trying to keep all the negativity away from her kids. In a new interview for the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast, she opened up about having to pretend to be OK so that Ye can have a relationship with North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.
Will There Be a ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 2 on Netflix?
Netflix‘s Kaleidoscope kicks off 2023 with a bold new experiment for the streaming giant. While Netflix has experimented with “Choose Your Own Adventure” style programming before, Kaleidoscope is the first series that is designed to be watched in any order. In fact, your Netflix account will probably show a different episode order than your best friend’s. The only thing that everyone’s Netflix account should have in common is that the “last” episode should be the “White” episode of Kaleidoscope, aka the actual heist. But once you’ve binged the whole series, will you want more? Will Netflix make a Kaleidoscope Season...
Fashion Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Punk Icon Vivienne Westwood
British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, December 29 at the age of 81. Westwood. Westwood passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Clapham, London. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved up until her last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” a representative said in a statement. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”
Emma Roberts and Ex-Garrett Hedlund Shared Rare Photos of Son Rhodes For His 2nd Birthday
Emma Roberts shared a sweet tribute to her son on his birthday on Instagram, the platform of record. Roberts' son Rhodes turned two on Tuesday, December 27, and the 31-year-old actor shared a rare picture of him to mark the special occasion. "Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!! I...
Barbara Walters Has Died at 93
Barbara Walters, a trailblazing journalist who was the first female anchor on an evening news program, has died, ABC News reports. She was 93. Over the course of her career, Barbara Walters interviewed everyone from Fidel Castro to Katharine Hepburn, created the pioneering daytime talk show The View, and was honored with 12 Emmy awards for her respected work as a broadcast journalist.
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 3?
New year, new hosts? GMA: What You Need to Know is back for its first broadcast of the New Year after being off air yesterday to make room for ABC’s football programming. But are our favorite hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back? The two have had an eventful holiday season, being spotted on vacation together in Atlanta and then Miami. They quickly returned to the Big Apple on Dec. 29, per Us Weekly. The dethroned anchors were last spotted on the talk show on Dec. 2 before their absence began on Dec. 5, following ABC’s comments of conducting an internal review...
Selena Gomez Wears Sparkling Cutout Minidress For ‘Throuple’ Vacation With the Petlz Beckhams
Selena Gomez rang in 2023 in style. The singer and Rare Beauty founder made time in her busy schedule to party with her crew in Los Cabos, Mexico. Selena posted several snapshots from her NYE getaway, most of which include her sandwiched between newlyweds Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. Selena's...
Amy Schneider Isn’t Going Anywhere—Whether Twitter Trolls Like It or Not
“Who is Amy Schneider?” Jeopardy fans asked as they watched her record-breaking Jeopardy streak in real-time. Just a year later however, it's the Jeopardy-style “answer” to clues: The most successful woman in Jeopardy history, the player with the second-longest Jeopardy winning streak of all time (only after host Ken Jennings), and the the first woman to win $1 million on the show.
New Year's Eve: How Celebrities Celebrated the End of 2022
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper may not have been allowed to drink on New Year's Eve, but that doesn't mean other celebs kept things tame! Between Hollywood parties, intimate family gatherings, and even a less-than-ideal trip to the hospital, celebrities said goodbye to 2022 in a myriad of ways. From...
Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Welcomed 2023 With 23-Year-Old Victoria Lamas
Leonardo DiCaprio rang in the new year on a yacht off St. Barts, per a report on Page Six. Reportedly joining the 48-year-old Oscar-winner was Victoria Lamas, the 23-year-old model he has been seen with following Gigi Hadid dating rumors. Though the official word is that DiCaprio and Lamas are just friends, the tabloid noted this is their “fourth hang out in less than a month.”
