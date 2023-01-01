New year, new hosts? GMA: What You Need to Know is back for its first broadcast of the New Year after being off air yesterday to make room for ABC’s football programming. But are our favorite hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back? The two have had an eventful holiday season, being spotted on vacation together in Atlanta and then Miami. They quickly returned to the Big Apple on Dec. 29, per Us Weekly. The dethroned anchors were last spotted on the talk show on Dec. 2 before their absence began on Dec. 5, following ABC’s comments of conducting an internal review...

