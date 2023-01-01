Dictators love their paramilitaries. They act as independent centers of power, curbing the risk of military coups by keeping army leadership on their toes. They can be deployed on missions that require plausible deniability. They help obfuscate casualty rates in protracted conflicts that do not go according to plan, such as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. Prime example: the “Wagner Group,” led by Vladimir Putin’s personal caterer and confidant Yevgeny Prigozhin. He started his career as a petty criminal in Putin’s home city of Saint Petersburg and even served a prison sentence for robbery and theft during Soviet times, before moving...

