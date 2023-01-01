Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye
The lesion was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, according to the White House.
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Burning down the House: The colorful chaos of a speaker-less chamber
From literal popcorn-popping to infant-changing to smartphone games, lawmakers vented, fretted and killed time as Kevin McCarthy flailed.
Energy & Environment — Republicans prepare to take on oil reserve releases
House Republicans outline plans to address releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Biden appoints an interim FERC chairman and Germany hits a wind energy milestone. This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Subscribe here. GOP targets Biden’s petroleum…
CT Reps on failed U.S. House Speaker votes: ‘We’re all in limbo’
Kevin McCarthy's failed attempts to secure the leadership position have put House business on hold, and CT representatives are frustrated.
Health Care — US Postal Service cleared to deliver abortion pills
Chaos continued in the House today after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to get enough votes on a sixth straight ballot for Speaker. We are heading into day three of the 118th Congress without a Speaker. In health news, the Biden administration is taking steps to expand access to abortion pills in states that haven’t outlawed…
Inside the brutal private army run by Putin’s favorite petty criminal chef
Dictators love their paramilitaries. They act as independent centers of power, curbing the risk of military coups by keeping army leadership on their toes. They can be deployed on missions that require plausible deniability. They help obfuscate casualty rates in protracted conflicts that do not go according to plan, such as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. Prime example: the “Wagner Group,” led by Vladimir Putin’s personal caterer and confidant Yevgeny Prigozhin. He started his career as a petty criminal in Putin’s home city of Saint Petersburg and even served a prison sentence for robbery and theft during Soviet times, before moving...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: What we know on day 316 of the invasion
US President Joe Biden said that the US was considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine. The armoured vehicle with a powerful gun has been used as a staple by the US army to carry troops around battlefields since the mid-1980s. The US is also looking at ways to target...
Comments / 0