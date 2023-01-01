ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
New York Post

Sanctuary cities complain about ‘onslaught’ of illegal migrants — will they force Biden to do something?

Mayors and governors are being forced into a game of hot potato with the thousands of illegal immigrants President Biden has invited into the country, tossing them from one jurisdiction to the next to avoid being burned by the consequences of Washington’s policies. Mayor Adams recently said there’s “no more room at the inn” after learning that Colorado is the latest state that plans to ship illegal aliens to New York. We’ve seen the same kinds of responses from Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia and, of course, Martha’s Vineyard, where authorities demanded the army come and remove the handful of border-jumpers Florida Gov....
COLORADO STATE
Channel 3000

Opinion: What Kevin McCarthy’s silence about George Santos reveals

GOP Rep.-elect George Santos has been making headlines since December 19 — when The New York Times published its jaw-dropping article documenting his litany of false claims about his work experience, education and just about everything in between. (Santos later described these falsehoods as “resume embellishment” but admitted to misrepresenting his employment and educational background.)
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Republicans prepare to take on oil reserve releases

House Republicans outline plans to address releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Biden appoints an interim FERC chairman and Germany hits a wind energy milestone.  This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Subscribe here.  GOP targets Biden’s petroleum…
The Hill

Health Care — US Postal Service cleared to deliver abortion pills

Chaos continued in the House today after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to get enough votes on a sixth straight ballot for Speaker. We are heading into day three of the 118th Congress without a Speaker.   In health news, the Biden administration is taking steps to expand access to abortion pills in states that haven’t outlawed…
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Iran summons French ambassador over Charlie Hebdo cartoons of ayatollah

Iranian officials have summoned the French ambassador to the country to share their displeasure over the French publication Charlie Hebdo’s cartoon depiction of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.  In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the country will not accept any insult to “Islamic as well…
Channel 3000

Russia’s war in Ukraine

