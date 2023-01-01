Mayors and governors are being forced into a game of hot potato with the thousands of illegal immigrants President Biden has invited into the country, tossing them from one jurisdiction to the next to avoid being burned by the consequences of Washington’s policies. Mayor Adams recently said there’s “no more room at the inn” after learning that Colorado is the latest state that plans to ship illegal aliens to New York. We’ve seen the same kinds of responses from Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia and, of course, Martha’s Vineyard, where authorities demanded the army come and remove the handful of border-jumpers Florida Gov....

