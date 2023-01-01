Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
President Joe Biden highlights bipartisanship at Kentucky bridge appearance
COVINGTON, Kentucky — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held out the promised makeover of a dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River as a symbol of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work together — even as he condemned what he labeled an “embarrassing” scene of GOP disarray back in Washington.
Politics 2023: Why Congress’ longest-serving rep feels like an outsider
When the new Congress convenes on Tuesday, Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur will become the longest-serving woman in its history. Yet after 40 years, she sometimes feels like an outsider. Not because she’s a woman or now in the minority party in the House. It’s that she’s from Middle America,...
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
McCarthy still unable to secure Speaker votes; Biden plans border visit; Twitter relaxing political advertising ban | Hot off the Wire podcast
» Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew to win the House speakership in three votes, faring no better than he had in the same number on Tuesday when 20 fellow Republicans rejected his bid. » President Joe Biden says he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in connection with...
2024 presidential contest comes into view with hurdles for both parties
NEW YORK — Both political parties are opening the new year confronting critical questions about the people and policies they want to embrace as the next election speeds into view. The challenges are particularly urgent for Republicans, who hoped to enter 2023 with a secure grip on one, if...
‘This made us all unemployable’: Trump White House aides respond to January 6 in angry text exchange
A text exchange between Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks reveals their anger over then-President Donald Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021, hurting them professionally, according to newly released documents collected by the House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection.
Sanctuary cities complain about ‘onslaught’ of illegal migrants — will they force Biden to do something?
Mayors and governors are being forced into a game of hot potato with the thousands of illegal immigrants President Biden has invited into the country, tossing them from one jurisdiction to the next to avoid being burned by the consequences of Washington’s policies. Mayor Adams recently said there’s “no more room at the inn” after learning that Colorado is the latest state that plans to ship illegal aliens to New York. We’ve seen the same kinds of responses from Chicago, Washington, Philadelphia and, of course, Martha’s Vineyard, where authorities demanded the army come and remove the handful of border-jumpers Florida Gov....
Opinion: What Kevin McCarthy’s silence about George Santos reveals
GOP Rep.-elect George Santos has been making headlines since December 19 — when The New York Times published its jaw-dropping article documenting his litany of false claims about his work experience, education and just about everything in between. (Santos later described these falsehoods as “resume embellishment” but admitted to misrepresenting his employment and educational background.)
Energy & Environment — Republicans prepare to take on oil reserve releases
House Republicans outline plans to address releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Biden appoints an interim FERC chairman and Germany hits a wind energy milestone. This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Subscribe here. GOP targets Biden’s petroleum…
Health Care — US Postal Service cleared to deliver abortion pills
Chaos continued in the House today after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to get enough votes on a sixth straight ballot for Speaker. We are heading into day three of the 118th Congress without a Speaker. In health news, the Biden administration is taking steps to expand access to abortion pills in states that haven’t outlawed…
Iran summons French ambassador over Charlie Hebdo cartoons of ayatollah
Iranian officials have summoned the French ambassador to the country to share their displeasure over the French publication Charlie Hebdo’s cartoon depiction of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the country will not accept any insult to “Islamic as well…
Russia’s war in Ukraine
