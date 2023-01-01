Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead in Freight Elevator in Downtown LA Commercial Building
A male was found dead Wednesday in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles. Paramedics were sent to the 800 block of South Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on...
mynewsla.com
Man Injured at Metro Station; Investigation Underway
A man was injured Wednesday when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area. Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The man was found “wedged”...
mynewsla.com
Family to Sell Bruce’s Beach Property Back to LA County for $20 Million
After a protracted legal process that led to the historic return of pristine Manhattan Beach coastal property to a Black family that had the land stripped away nearly a century ago, the family has decided to sell the parcel back to the county for $20 million, the county confirmed Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
More Rain To Slam Inland Empire Wednesday, Thursday
A powerful storm was bearing down on Southern California Tuesday evening, with heavy rain expected late Wednesday and early Thursday, raising fears of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas. Caltrans officials cautioned motorists statewide to stay off the roads if possible. “Caltrans districts statewide are coordinating with local...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Barricade in Studio City Residence
A man was taken into custody Wednesday after barricading himself in a residence in Studio City. The standoff began about 2:15 a.m., when police went to the 4000 block of Sunswept Drive to serve a warrant, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. A SWAT team was sent to the scene,...
mynewsla.com
Man Runs Across 405 Freeway in Irvine, Is Struck and Killed
The northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine was closed to traffic Tuesday evening after a man ran across the southbound lanes, crossed the center divider and was struck and killed, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down all northbound freeway lanes between MacArthur Boulevard and the Costa...
mynewsla.com
Winter Storm Set to Unleash Downpours, Strong Winds in Inland Region
The Inland Empire will be immersed in heavy rain, strong winds and mountain snow late Wednesday evening and through most of Thursday as a winter storm sweeps through the region. “The system will … bring us widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall,” according to the National Weather Service. “Gusty south...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Minivan in Rowland Heights Identified
A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west...
mynewsla.com
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Shoots Man in Downtown Los Angeles
A Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a suspect Tuesday evening in South Los Angeles, it was reported. Police were called to 28th Street and Central Avenue between Adams and Jefferson boulevards regarding a suspect armed with a knife, but soon a call went out for more units as a crowd began to gather, CBS2 reported.
mynewsla.com
Forecasters Predict More Rain This Week Across Southland
Monday morning’s crisp weather — a picturesque backdrop for the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena — isn’t expected to last, with rainfall set to start as soon as this evening, according to Southland forecasters. Part of a new wave of storms expected this week, the National...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in 710 Freeway Crash in Lynwood Area
A person was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue about 12:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the council horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday. Buscaino, who served two terms on the council before losing a bid for mayor last year, will join Ballard Partners, a governmental and public affairs lobbying firm with offices in Washington D.C., Florida, Boston, Tel Aviv, Istanbul and Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Central Station Evacuated Following Possible Hazardous-Material Incident
An employee at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Station opened an envelope containing an unknown substance Wednesday and was taken to a hospital after feeling ill, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:40 a.m. at the facility in the 200 block of East Sixth Street, according to...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed by MTA Bus in La Crescenta
A woman was killed by an MTA bus in La Crescenta Sunday. The fatal accident happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police. The woman died at the scene. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead In Canoga Park Alley
A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said Monday. Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The deceased was described as...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
mynewsla.com
Person Dies From Possible Seizure In Vehicle On 60 Freeway In Rowland Heights
A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking in Chatsworth Alley
A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. The westbound vehicle struck...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Railroad Crossing Gate
Authorities Tuesday identified a young man who was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate in South Los Angeles. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. Monday near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, according to he Los Angeles Police Department. Isaac Ambriz. 18, of Riverside, died...
