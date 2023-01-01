ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Injured at Metro Station; Investigation Underway

A man was injured Wednesday when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area. Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The man was found “wedged”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

More Rain To Slam Inland Empire Wednesday, Thursday

A powerful storm was bearing down on Southern California Tuesday evening, with heavy rain expected late Wednesday and early Thursday, raising fears of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas. Caltrans officials cautioned motorists statewide to stay off the roads if possible. “Caltrans districts statewide are coordinating with local...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested After Barricade in Studio City Residence

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after barricading himself in a residence in Studio City. The standoff began about 2:15 a.m., when police went to the 4000 block of Sunswept Drive to serve a warrant, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. A SWAT team was sent to the scene,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Runs Across 405 Freeway in Irvine, Is Struck and Killed

The northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine was closed to traffic Tuesday evening after a man ran across the southbound lanes, crossed the center divider and was struck and killed, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol temporarily shut down all northbound freeway lanes between MacArthur Boulevard and the Costa...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Winter Storm Set to Unleash Downpours, Strong Winds in Inland Region

The Inland Empire will be immersed in heavy rain, strong winds and mountain snow late Wednesday evening and through most of Thursday as a winter storm sweeps through the region. “The system will … bring us widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall,” according to the National Weather Service. “Gusty south...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in Minivan in Rowland Heights Identified

A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officer Shoots Man in Downtown Los Angeles

A Los Angeles Police Department officer shot a suspect Tuesday evening in South Los Angeles, it was reported. Police were called to 28th Street and Central Avenue between Adams and Jefferson boulevards regarding a suspect armed with a knife, but soon a call went out for more units as a crowd began to gather, CBS2 reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Forecasters Predict More Rain This Week Across Southland

Monday morning’s crisp weather — a picturesque backdrop for the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena — isn’t expected to last, with rainfall set to start as soon as this evening, according to Southland forecasters. Part of a new wave of storms expected this week, the National...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed in 710 Freeway Crash in Lynwood Area

A person was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue about 12:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
LYNWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the council horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday. Buscaino, who served two terms on the council before losing a bid for mayor last year, will join Ballard Partners, a governmental and public affairs lobbying firm with offices in Washington D.C., Florida, Boston, Tel Aviv, Istanbul and Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed by MTA Bus in La Crescenta

A woman was killed by an MTA bus in La Crescenta Sunday. The fatal accident happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police. The woman died at the scene. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation...
GLENDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead In Canoga Park Alley

A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said Monday. Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The deceased was described as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles

Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking in Chatsworth Alley

A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. The westbound vehicle struck...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Railroad Crossing Gate

Authorities Tuesday identified a young man who was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate in South Los Angeles. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. Monday near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, according to he Los Angeles Police Department. Isaac Ambriz. 18, of Riverside, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA

