Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Woman beats depression by leaving her comfort zone and doing something new every day for a year
Like many of us, Jess Mell, 34, an insurance adjuster in England, had a hard time during the pandemic. During the first two years of lockdowns, she suffered from anxiety and depression, so on December 27, 2021, she decided to fight back by getting out of her comfort zone.To overcome her mental health problems, she challenged herself to try something new, every day, for 100 days. The challenge was so effective at improving her mental health that she extended the challenge to a whole year.“The first 100 I did one new thing every day—for the rest of the year I decided I’d do 365 new things in 365 days,” she said, according to The Metro. “I could do ten things in one day if I was free.”
I already bought and wrapped Christmas 2023 gifts — why you should, too
Step aside, Santa. A British grandmother doesn’t need a whole year to work on next year’s Christmas gifts — she’s already bought and wrapped tons of them. The savvy shopper, Tina Quarrell, posted the humble brag in a Facebook Group called “The magical holidays of Christmas” on Dec. 31, claiming that much of her 2023 Christmas hauls are complete. “I have six adult children, 16 grandchildren, then all the birthdays in between,” Quarrell wrote, adding a photo of eight wrapped gifts, plus a notepad for keeping track of what she bought and for whom. She explained that her family is celebrating...
The Jewish Press
Is It proper To Daven With One Leg Crossed Over The Other, Or In Any Other Casual Way?
Is it proper to daven with one leg crossed over the other,. There are two matters here. The first being proper behavior in Hashem’s sanctuary and the second is proper behavior while engaged in tefillah. When Yaakov Avinu was on his way to Charan (Bereishis 28:10-17), he stopped at...
One house, two people and some rare flightless birds: welcome to Mana Island
The island where I live, Te Mana o Kupe o Aotearoa, sits half an hour off the coast of New Zealand’s north island. It has one house and a permanent human population of two: my husband, Pat, and me. In April, this will increase to three because we’re having a baby.
