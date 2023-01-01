House Republicans teetered on the brink of chaos Tuesday on the opening day of the new Congress, with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sparring with right-flank colleagues who are refusing to give him their votes to become House speaker. The standoff between McCarthy and a core group of conservatives led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Donald Trump's MAGA agenda means McCarthy, after having led his party to a narrow Republican majority, was grasping for his political survival, trying to avoid being the first majority nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win an initial vote for the gavel. Emerging from a Republican caucus meeting Tuesday morning, the handful of Freedom Caucus members remained steadfast in their opposition to the GOP leader. "There's one person who could have changed all this," said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus and a leader of Trump's effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election. The group said McCarthy refused the group's last-ditch offer for rules changes in a meeting late Monday at the Capitol. "If you want to drain the swamp you can't put the biggest alligator in control of the exercise," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. "He eagerly dismissed us," said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. McCarthy was in line to replace Pelosi, but he headed into the vote with no guarantee of success. He faced entrenched detractors within his own ranks. Despite attempts to cajole, harangue and win them over — even with an endorsement from former President Trump — McCarthy has fallen short in the first vote. Typically it takes a majority of the House's 435 members, 218 votes, to become the speaker. With just 222 GOP seats, McCarthy could afford to lose only a handful of their votes. A speaker can win with fewer than 218 votes, as Pelosi and Boehner did, if some lawmakers are absent or simply vote present.

1 DAY AGO