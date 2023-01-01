Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Inside The Chamber As Kevin McCarthy Fell Short In His Bid For Speaker – And Lost Control Of The Plot (Analysis)
Following a tumultuous day in which Kevin McCarthy failed three times to muster up enough votes to lead the House of Representatives, one of the last members to leave the floor was the previous speaker, Nancy Pelosi. As she left the cloakroom with her husband Paul, she said that the day, a long, tense slog through the roll calls, “speaks for itself,” per the AP. Related Story GOP Chaos Over Speaker Vote Brings Rare Unity To CNN, Fox News & MSNBC Related Story Kevin McCarthy Stymied Again For Speaker As He Fails To Get Majority Vote On Third Ballot, House Adjourns For The...
Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye
The lesion was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, according to the White House.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Editorial: In dropping Iowa, Democrats pivot away from rural America
The Democratic National Committee's decision to drop Iowa from first-state primary status is a shift away from rural America. In early December, Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, changed the primary election order, which had put Iowa as the first state since 1972. This was a role Iowans performed diligently through their caucus process.
Freedom Caucus members stand firm against McCarthy
House Republicans teetered on the brink of chaos Tuesday on the opening day of the new Congress, with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sparring with right-flank colleagues who are refusing to give him their votes to become House speaker. The standoff between McCarthy and a core group of conservatives led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Donald Trump's MAGA agenda means McCarthy, after having led his party to a narrow Republican majority, was grasping for his political survival, trying to avoid being the first majority nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win an initial vote for the gavel. Emerging from a Republican caucus meeting Tuesday morning, the handful of Freedom Caucus members remained steadfast in their opposition to the GOP leader. "There's one person who could have changed all this," said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus and a leader of Trump's effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election. The group said McCarthy refused the group's last-ditch offer for rules changes in a meeting late Monday at the Capitol. "If you want to drain the swamp you can't put the biggest alligator in control of the exercise," said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. "He eagerly dismissed us," said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. McCarthy was in line to replace Pelosi, but he headed into the vote with no guarantee of success. He faced entrenched detractors within his own ranks. Despite attempts to cajole, harangue and win them over — even with an endorsement from former President Trump — McCarthy has fallen short in the first vote. Typically it takes a majority of the House's 435 members, 218 votes, to become the speaker. With just 222 GOP seats, McCarthy could afford to lose only a handful of their votes. A speaker can win with fewer than 218 votes, as Pelosi and Boehner did, if some lawmakers are absent or simply vote present.
Energy & Environment — Republicans prepare to take on oil reserve releases
House Republicans outline plans to address releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Biden appoints an interim FERC chairman and Germany hits a wind energy milestone. This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Subscribe here. GOP targets Biden’s petroleum…
McCarthy still unable to secure Speaker votes; Biden plans border visit; Twitter relaxing political advertising ban | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew to win the House speakership in three votes, faring no better than he had in the same number on Tuesday when 20 fellow Republicans rejected his bid.
CT Reps on failed U.S. House Speaker votes: ‘We’re all in limbo’
Kevin McCarthy's failed attempts to secure the leadership position have put House business on hold, and CT representatives are frustrated.
Inside the brutal private army run by Putin’s favorite petty criminal chef
Dictators love their paramilitaries. They act as independent centers of power, curbing the risk of military coups by keeping army leadership on their toes. They can be deployed on missions that require plausible deniability. They help obfuscate casualty rates in protracted conflicts that do not go according to plan, such as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine. Prime example: the “Wagner Group,” led by Vladimir Putin’s personal caterer and confidant Yevgeny Prigozhin. He started his career as a petty criminal in Putin’s home city of Saint Petersburg and even served a prison sentence for robbery and theft during Soviet times, before moving...
Iran summons French ambassador over Charlie Hebdo cartoons of ayatollah
Iranian officials have summoned the French ambassador to the country to share their displeasure over the French publication Charlie Hebdo’s cartoon depiction of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a statement on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the country will not accept any insult to “Islamic as well…
Afghan war orphan remains with Marine accused of abduction
The Afghan woman ran down the street towards her friend's apartment as soon as she heard the news: the White House had publicly weighed in on her family's case. Surely her child, who she says was abducted by a U.S. Marine more than a year ago, would now be returned, she thought. She was so excited that it was only after she arrived that she realized she wasn't wearing any shoes.
Noem picks Mitchell superintendent to be education secretary
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed the superintendent of the Mitchell School District to be the next Department of Education secretary. Joe Graves will assume his new role on Jan. 10. He replaces Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has taken a...
