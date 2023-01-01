Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
Man arrested, charged after shooting on Comstock Lane, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, Ti’on Conaway has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to […]
wfmynews2.com
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso. Baldwin is being...
Suspect in custody in connection to shooting death of NC mother on New Year’s Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody on Tuesday after a New Year’s Day homicide in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after they were told about gunshots being heard. At the scene, […]
Man critically injured after being shot while walking down Northwest Crawford Pl, Winston-Salem Police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was critically injured after being shot while walking, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department say they were called about a shooting around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say that the victim was walking along Northwest Crawford Place when someone drove by and shot him. He was taken to the hospital […]
alamancenews.com
Police in Burlington seek clues to early Tues. morning shooting
Police in Burlington are trying to get to the bottom of a shooting that occurred along the 900 block of Chandler Avenue on Tuesday. According to the city’s police department, this nonfatal shooting was initially reported to the authorities at about 6:15 a.m. Officers went on to discover a single male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim has since been rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
WXII 12
Burlington: Suspect robbed gas station at gunpoint, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers are looking for a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on the 700 block of North Church Street, near Fulton Street, in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said a...
Police activity on I-40 near S. Elm Eugene St. connected to Comstock shooting, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heavy police presence was spotted on I-40 near South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro Tuesday. Greensboro police said they're on the scene of an active investigation that is connected to a situation happening on Comstock Lane. A person showed up at Mose Cone after being shot around 4:30 p.m.
Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
WXII 12
Man arrested after shooting leaves one in critical condition, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in critical condition after responding to a shooting on Comstock lane near Ponderosa Drive. Officers said they arrived to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, a victim who was shot arrived at Moses Cone hospital by private...
WBTV
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old Salisbury man was killed in a car crash in Thomasville on Sunday, according to Thomasville Police. Marcus Mobley Bratton of Salisbury died when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was involved in a crash with a 2020 Fiat 500, police said. It happened on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. on Highway 29 near National Highway. Both cars ran off the road and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.
Man dies days after being robbed in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man seriously injured during a robbery in December has died from his injuries. The suspect is now charged with first-degree murder. On the night of December 9, High Point officers responded to Windchase Court after receiving calls about a robbery with a serious assault.
1 in critical condition after shooting on Comstock Lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officials say officers responded to a call about shots fired Tuesday. Shortly after, someone showed up at Moses Cone suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say it happened on Comstock Lane. This event is also connected with the situation that happened on I-40 near...
80-year-old man dies weeks after robbery, assault in High Point; suspect awaiting extradition from Arkansas, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after an assault last month and a suspect has been charged with murder. According to High Point Police Department, on Dec. 9, 2022 around 11 p.m. officers responded to Windchase Court after being called about a robbery and serious assault. They found Johnny Blizard, 80, suffering […]
Drive-by shooting, crash, injures 1 in Winston-Salem on New Year’s Day: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting and crash that left one person hurt on New Year’s Day. At around 1:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2700 block of Gilmer Avenue. At the scene, officers found that a white […]
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Statesville Woman
Skye Mesha Amber Maloney, age 29 of Statesville, was taken into custody on December 29th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with simple assault and is no longer listed as an inmate in the Detention Center. Maloney has a court date scheduled for January 17th in Taylorsvile.
WXII 12
Suspect in custody after woman killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have a suspect in custody in connection with a homicide. Police said 32-year-old, Natasha Yvette Walker was shot to death around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police said she was shot in the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
Advanced Auto Parts in Winston-Salem robbed at gunpoint
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police is investigating after an Advanced Auto Parts was robbed by a firearm Sunday. Officers responded the Advanced Auto Parts located at 759 Waughtown Street, in Winston-Salem. Store employees said a man wearing all black clothing, walked into the business and announced that he was...
Woman dead after shooting on Cridland Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 32-year-old woman is dead after a shooting on Cridland Road Sunday. Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police said it happened on Cridland Road, near East Wendover Avenue. Officers closed the road Sunday morning due to the investigation. Greensboro investigators...
Scammers steal EBT info with card skimmers at North Carolina Walmarts, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are asking anyone who may have used their EBT card at certain Walmart locations to change their PIN and check their account for fraudulent activity. High Point Police Department said that there were point-of-sale skimmers on registers inside the South Main Street and North Main Street Walmart locations. People […]
