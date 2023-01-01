January sales 2023 UK – live: Best New Year’s Day deals from Very, Currys, Amazon, Apple and more

Whew, it’s been a whirlwind of a year, but we’ve finally Auld Lang Syne’d our way into 2023, and the New Year’s Day January sales have arrived. It’s not only an opportunity to kickstart new life goals (and attempt to keep them), but more importantly, secure a bargain on the hottest products.

During the January sales , we see everything from fashion and beauty to tech , housewares and appliances discounted. Better still, most of the retailers’ sales last the entire month. With the likes of John Lewis, Amazon , Currys, Argos, Very, Asos and Net-A-Porter taking part in the bargain bonanza, there’s no better way to ease yourself into 2023.

Whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, give your interiors a refresh or save on a pricey bit of tech, we’re rounding up all the best January sales on this page, right here in real-time.

With Nintendo Switch consoles , mattresses and air fryers already receiving hefty discounts, make sure to bookmark our guides and follow along for our live coverage of the most noteworthy deals in the January sales below.

