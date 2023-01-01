ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

January sales 2023 UK – live: Best New Year’s Day deals from Very, Currys, Amazon, Apple and more

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1N8A_0k0IUxnD00

Whew, it’s been a whirlwind of a year, but we’ve finally Auld Lang Syne’d our way into 2023, and the New Year’s Day January sales have arrived. It’s not only an opportunity to kickstart new life goals (and attempt to keep them), but more importantly, secure a bargain on the hottest products.

During the January sales , we see everything from fashion and beauty to tech , housewares and appliances discounted. Better still, most of the retailers’ sales last the entire month. With the likes of John Lewis, Amazon , Currys, Argos, Very, Asos and Net-A-Porter taking part in the bargain bonanza, there’s no better way to ease yourself into 2023.

Whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe, give your interiors a refresh or save on a pricey bit of tech, we’re rounding up all the best January sales on this page, right here in real-time.

With Nintendo Switch consoles , mattresses and air fryers already receiving hefty discounts, make sure to bookmark our guides and follow along for our live coverage of the most noteworthy deals in the January sales below.

Read more:

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
The Independent

January sales 2023: The best new year deals on Lego, Charlotte Tilbury, Xbox series S and more

The new year is here, and that means the first sale of 2023 has landed. The January sales follow hot on the heels of the Boxing Day sales, often also signalling a few sizeable further reductions. It’s safe to say, these seasonal savings do make the beginning of January feel a bit brighter. Plus, if you didn’t bag a bargain then there are still stellar savings ready to snap up on tech, fashion, home appliances and more. Follow live: The January sales 2023 deals as they dropWith the likes of John Lewis & Partners, Boots, Very and Amazon taking part...
Apple Insider

Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today

While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung’s latest Family Hub has a massive 32-inch screen

Samsung has announced its latest smart refrigerator freezer combo ahead of the annual reveal at CES 2023 in January. The new Family Hub Plus (or Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus to give it its full title) includes a massive 32-inch display, which is up from 21.5-inches on older models in the range.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | 70-inch LG UP7070 4K LED TV gets a sizeable 23% discount on Best Buy

Christmas day may have come and passed but tech deals are still aplenty. Currently, Best Buy has the well-rated LG UP7070 4K LED TV on sale for a significant discount of US$150. The LG UP7070 is a 70-inch Smart TV with support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit built in.
Phone Arena

Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13

One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Phone Arena

Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low

If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
CNET

Hisense Says ULED X is 'Best LED TV' Available

Hisense is offering an 85-inch TV at CES 2023 with a backlight that counts its dimming zones not in the dozens but the thousands. Translation: even better contrast. The 85-inch UX is a 4K display with a 30% expanded viewing angle, an "ultra low reflection panel" and compatibility with technologies such as Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6E, NextGen TV and FreeSync Premium Pro.
Digital Trends

14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale

Whenever Apple deals go online, such as in Best Buy’s flash sale to end the year, shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts on MacBooks. If you’re one of them, here’s your chance because the retailer has slashed the price of the 14-inch model of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD by $400, bringing its price down to $1,599 from its original price of $1,999. You’ll want to hurry if you’re interested in the offer though, because discounts on MacBooks rarely last until the end of the sale as stocks run out first.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s Jet 75, the Dyson cordless vacuum rival, is $250 off

Most shoppers look for Dyson deals when they decide to buy a cordless vacuum, but you should know that there are other brands out there that make dependable products in the same category. One of them is Samsung, which is currently selling the Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless vacuum with a $250 discount that slashes its price all the way down to $400. There’s no telling when this offer will end, so you should hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the price cut.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy