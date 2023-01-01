Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
darientimes.com
Hamden man charged with torching own vehicle, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — A fire that destroyed a vehicle in November was intentionally set by the vehicle’s owner, according to local police. Alseny Keita, of Hamden, was charged with third-degree arson and conspiracy to commit third-degree arson on Dec. 29, according to West Haven police. The department said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
News 12
Bridgeport man identified as victim killed in New Year's Day Route 15 shooting
Friends and family of a Bridgeport man killed on New Year's Day in Hamden spoke publicly for the first time today about their loss. Those who knew and loved 23-year-old Adrian Lopez say their community has been deeply impacted by his death — and they're still trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.
trumbulltimes.com
Ansonia man killed in Route 9 rollover crash in Middletown, police say
MIDDLETOWN — An Ansonia driver was killed Tuesday afternoon after his SUV struck a concrete barrier and flipped over on Route 9, state police said. State police identified the driver as 33-year-old Vance Jenkins, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Jenkins was driving his 1997 Toyota 4Runner south...
NECN
Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, Conn.
A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
Waterbury man found dead while evacuating building for carbon monoxide: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police found a man dead in an apartment building while evacuating residents on Wednesday. Police responded to 144 Grove St. around 10:14 a.m. At the scene, the Waterbury Fire Department was evacuating the building due to a carbon monoxide alarm. A man was found dead in the common area of […]
Police release names of victims in Haverstraw deadly crash
Police say 64-year-old Ana Polanco, of Haverstraw, was driving on Beach Road around 1 a.m. Sunday when the car went off the road and through a fence in heavy fog.
1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
Hartford police search for armed robbery suspect at DB Mart
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him […]
News 12
Authorities: 19-year-old in custody for fatal shooting in the Bronx
The NYPD have arrested the suspect connected to a fatal Bronx shooting earlier in December. Police have taken a man into custody for the fatal shooting of Johnny Gaston, 32, who was found with a gunshot to the head on Dec. 15. Gilbran Guerrero, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged...
Officers justified in 2021 fatal Stratford shooting: report
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General released its findings in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in 2021. On February 5, Stratford officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Main Street Putney where the officers attempted to take Christopher Hagans into custody on a felony arrest warrant. […]
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car believed to be stolen falls off embankment in North Caldwell
The vehicle landed upside down on car below, crushing it - and narrowly missing a man who was about to get in his own car in the next driveway.
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich
A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
Officer McKernan Refuels For Double Duty
Officer Ashley McKernan was two hours into her second consecutive shift Wednesday morning when she finally found a moment to fuel back up for the next hours on the beat. She parked her cruiser outside the WEB (Whalley-Edgewood-Beaver Hills) District 10 police substation in the Minore’s lot at 10 a.m. and paused for a brunch of a Chicken Caprese quesadilla and Mango Magic beverage (energizer added) from nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
Know Him? Stamford Man Wanted In Death Investigation Of 2-Year-Old
Police are asking the public for help locating a Fairfield County who is a person of interest in the untimely death of a 2-year-old. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, is wanted in connection with the death, said Stamford Police Capt. Tom Scanlon, of the Stamford Police. Ismalej-Gomez is additionally...
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. — One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Route 15 in Hamden on New Year's Day, state police said. Troopers were called to Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 for a report of gunshot wound victims inside a vehicle, according to state police.
Jan 1 homicide on Route 15 in Hamden CT
January 1 shooting in Hamden, Connecticut, on Route 15 results in one death and three injuries among the four people who were aboard their vehicle
NBC Connecticut
Police Searching for Missing Stamford Man
Stamford police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since Saturday and said they consider his disappearance suspicious. Police said family members last saw Errol Whyte, 63, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Bridgeport and he was on his way home to Stamford but did not arrive.
