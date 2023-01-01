ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

darientimes.com

Hamden man charged with torching own vehicle, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — A fire that destroyed a vehicle in November was intentionally set by the vehicle’s owner, according to local police. Alseny Keita, of Hamden, was charged with third-degree arson and conspiracy to commit third-degree arson on Dec. 29, according to West Haven police. The department said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Ansonia man killed in Route 9 rollover crash in Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN — An Ansonia driver was killed Tuesday afternoon after his SUV struck a concrete barrier and flipped over on Route 9, state police said. State police identified the driver as 33-year-old Vance Jenkins, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Jenkins was driving his 1997 Toyota 4Runner south...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NECN

Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, Conn.

A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police search for armed robbery suspect at DB Mart

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him […]
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Authorities: 19-year-old in custody for fatal shooting in the Bronx

The NYPD have arrested the suspect connected to a fatal Bronx shooting earlier in December. Police have taken a man into custody for the fatal shooting of Johnny Gaston, 32, who was found with a gunshot to the head on Dec. 15. Gilbran Guerrero, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged...
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Officers justified in 2021 fatal Stratford shooting: report

 STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General released its findings in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in 2021. On February 5, Stratford officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Main Street Putney where the officers attempted to take Christopher Hagans into custody on a felony arrest warrant. […]
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich

A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
NORWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Officer McKernan Refuels For Double Duty

Officer Ashley McKernan was two hours into her second consecutive shift Wednesday morning when she finally found a moment to fuel back up for the next hours on the beat. She parked her cruiser outside the WEB (Whalley-Edgewood-Beaver Hills) District 10 police substation in the Minore’s lot at 10 a.m. and paused for a brunch of a Chicken Caprese quesadilla and Mango Magic beverage (energizer added) from nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. — One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Route 15 in Hamden on New Year's Day, state police said. Troopers were called to Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 for a report of gunshot wound victims inside a vehicle, according to state police.
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Searching for Missing Stamford Man

Stamford police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since Saturday and said they consider his disappearance suspicious. Police said family members last saw Errol Whyte, 63, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Bridgeport and he was on his way home to Stamford but did not arrive.
STAMFORD, CT

