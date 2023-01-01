ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, CT

NBC Connecticut

Ansonia Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown

A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police investigating fatal car accident

BRISTOL – A woman was killed during a car crash in Bristol on Monday. Police said the victim, 57, will not be identified until all of her family has been notified. According to police, the accident was reported Monday, around 1 a.m., in the 700 block of Farmington Avenue – which is also known as Route 6. There, police said, the victim was driving when her vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Serious Injuries Reported in Route 9 South Rollover Crash in Middletown

Serious injuries are being reported after a rollover crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers say the highway is closed at exit 11 as officers conduct their investigation. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and expect traffic delays. The crash was reported...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich

A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Hartford police search for armed robbery suspect at DB Mart

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
News 12

Police: Mother and daughter died in Haverstraw New Year's Day crash

Police have released new information on the New Year's Day crash in Haverstraw that killed two women. Police confirm the two victims were an 87-year-old mother and her 65-year-old daughter. Haverstraw police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Beach Road. They say the car went off the road...
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Eyewitness News

Officials: NYE crash leaves 1 dead in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A deadly New Years Eve package shut down Rt. 69 in Woodbridge overnight. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Man Buried Son's Body In Park, Held Mom Hostage, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was a person of interest in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a city park has been captured. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police in a taxi early Tuesday, Jan. 3, after an exhaustive search by officers who went door to door and business to business searching for the alleged child killer, according to Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car

#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
MILFORD, CT

