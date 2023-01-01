Read full article on original website
Police release names of victims in Haverstraw deadly crash
Police say 64-year-old Ana Polanco, of Haverstraw, was driving on Beach Road around 1 a.m. Sunday when the car went off the road and through a fence in heavy fog.
NBC Connecticut
Ansonia Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown
A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
State police: Woman fined for failing to move for emergency vehicle, crash into firetruck
The incident happened on I-91.
Police: 2 injured as car experiences mechanical issues, crashes into rock wall
State police say Sofia Doukakis, 20, of Somers was traveling north on Butler Hill Road near Butlerville Road when her 1993 Audi experienced mechanical issues and crashed into a rock wall.
News 12
Bridgeport man identified as victim killed in New Year's Day Route 15 shooting
Friends and family of a Bridgeport man killed on New Year's Day in Hamden spoke publicly for the first time today about their loss. Those who knew and loved 23-year-old Adrian Lopez say their community has been deeply impacted by his death — and they're still trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.
Bristol Press
Bristol police investigating fatal car accident
BRISTOL – A woman was killed during a car crash in Bristol on Monday. Police said the victim, 57, will not be identified until all of her family has been notified. According to police, the accident was reported Monday, around 1 a.m., in the 700 block of Farmington Avenue – which is also known as Route 6. There, police said, the victim was driving when her vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.
News 12
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
An arrest Monday in Woodbury solved two separate cases involving a missing woman and a stolen car out of Ulster County. Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing. They say her passenger, Andrew Hunt, is facing charges for possessing a stolen gun and...
NBC Connecticut
Serious Injuries Reported in Route 9 South Rollover Crash in Middletown
Serious injuries are being reported after a rollover crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers say the highway is closed at exit 11 as officers conduct their investigation. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and expect traffic delays. The crash was reported...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Norwich
A fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwich early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Avenue around 3:20 a.m. When crews arrived to the three-family home, they said they found the first floor porch engulfed in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited extension...
Man wanted for stealing vehicle with dog inside from woman pumping gas in Mineola
The incident happened at the BP station on West Jericho Turnpike on Monday.
Hartford police search for armed robbery suspect at DB Mart
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him […]
2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
Eyewitness News
Man found dead in Waterbury apartment building after carbon monoxide incident
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was found dead in a Waterbury apartment complex Wednesday morning when fire crews were responding to a carbon monoxide alarm. Police are investigating whether the death was connected to the alarm. Frustration is growing over conditions at the complex. First responders were called to...
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
News 12
Police: Mother and daughter died in Haverstraw New Year's Day crash
Police have released new information on the New Year's Day crash in Haverstraw that killed two women. Police confirm the two victims were an 87-year-old mother and her 65-year-old daughter. Haverstraw police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Beach Road. They say the car went off the road...
Woman Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into Utility Pole In Bristol
A 57-year-old woman died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County city of Bristol at about 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, the Bristol Police Department said. A woman's vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the 700 block...
Eyewitness News
Officials: NYE crash leaves 1 dead in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A deadly New Years Eve package shut down Rt. 69 in Woodbridge overnight. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family...
Stamford Man Buried Son's Body In Park, Held Mom Hostage, Police Say
A Fairfield County man who was a person of interest in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a city park has been captured. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police in a taxi early Tuesday, Jan. 3, after an exhaustive search by officers who went door to door and business to business searching for the alleged child killer, according to Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car
#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
South Windsor Man Charged In Road Rage Incident For Pointing Gun, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver. Hartford County resident, Terrence Stover, age 31, of Windsor, was arrested on an active warrant on Monday, Jan. 2 for the incident which took place on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
