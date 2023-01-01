Following a tumultuous day in which Kevin McCarthy failed three times to muster up enough votes to lead the House of Representatives, one of the last members to leave the floor was the previous speaker, Nancy Pelosi. As she left the cloakroom with her husband Paul, she said that the day, a long, tense slog through the roll calls, “speaks for itself,” per the AP. Related Story GOP Chaos Over Speaker Vote Brings Rare Unity To CNN, Fox News & MSNBC Related Story Kevin McCarthy Stymied Again For Speaker As He Fails To Get Majority Vote On Third Ballot, House Adjourns For The...

21 HOURS AGO