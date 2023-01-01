ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway and More Stars Celebrate New Year’s Eve: See Photos of Celebs Ringing in 2023

By Miranda Siwak
 3 days ago
Starting off the new year strong! Jennifer Lopez , Anne Hathaway and more stars rang in 2023 with a bang .

“Happy New Year,” the Marry Me star, 53, captioned a Sunday, January 1, Instagram video in both English and Spanish. In the clip, Lopez wore a stunning red, halter-neck gown and festive novelty glasses as she sipped on a cocktail.

2022 proved to be a memorable year for the “On the Floor” songstress, as she proclaimed in a Saturday, December 31, social media video that it was “one of the best.” In addition to a successful professional career last year, Lopez’s romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck continued to heat up . The Argo director, 50, proposed for a second time in April and they wed the following July .

“I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year … 🎆 #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted," the New York native added via her Saturday Instagram post. The video included an array of footage of the pair kissing, planning their wedding and more of their romantic milestones from 2022.

Lopez’s 2023 is also gearing up to be memorable with the release of her ninth studio album , This Is Me … Now. “We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album then is this love exists,” she gushed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in November 2022. “I think what the message of the album is very much if you were wondering if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t. Because true love does exist and some things do last forever and that’s real.”

Lopez was hardly the only star to get all dolled up for her New Year’s celebrations. The Princess Diaries star, 40, sparked in a gold strapless ensemble and coordinating hat as she lit sparklers on Saturday night. “ ✨ Happy New Year ✨ ,” Hathaway wrote via Instagram , sharing a snap from her festivities.

Jana Kramer , for her part, had a family-friendly celebration before daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 4, went to sleep. The One Tree Hill alum, 39, documented their “kid ball drop” at home with an array of balloons before bedtime.

“The kids are tucked into bed,” Kramer, who shares her little ones with ex-husband Mike Caussin , later said in a Saturday Instagram Story video. “I’m making some tea and I’m going to go do a bubble bath, and I’m so excited. I got this journal that I’ve been writing in for the past 5 or 6 years and I write my personal goals for this year and my work goals, so I’m gonna go do that. And then I’ll probably do a 10 o’clock countdown and then go to bed. I’m so happy about that!”

Scroll below to see how the stars are ringing in 2023:

