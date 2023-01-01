Police investigating deadly crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday morning.

Police say just before noon, they were called to the area of I-95 North, just before Kingstown Road in Richmond.

According to witnesses, they said the driver began to operate erratically and went off the left side of the road, hitting the high speed barrier.

The driver then veered to the right, crossing all three lanes, then hit the guardrail and caused the vehicle to roll over.

The operator, identified as 43-year-old Eric Qualey, of Cambridge, Mass., was taken to Kent County Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

