Read full article on original website
A’shadeeyah
3d ago
At least they found the girls parents👧🏽 They didn’t give any details(police) but the parents were found🙏🏼 🚔
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Arrest Made in Early Morning Shooting of Man, 31, on East 204th Street
On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at around 5.45 a.m., in front of 365 East 204th Street, an armed person chased a 31-year-old man on foot and fired multiple shots, striking the male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. Video courtesy of the NYPD. NYPD officials said a 39-year-old...
norwoodnews.org
Pelham Gardens: Search for Missing 85-Year-Old Man, Last Seen Leaving a Bronx Hospital
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating an 85-year-old man reported missing from Pelham Gardens. It was reported to police that Thomas Wright of 2000 East Gun Hill Road, The Bronx, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around 00.20 a.m., leaving Calvary Hospital (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) located at 1825 Eastchester Road in the Morris Park section of The Bronx.
norwoodnews.org
First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus
The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Jack D. Weiler Hospital – a Girl!
The following story has been updated based on new information received from Montefiore Health System. The first Bronx baby born in the New Year was a baby girl, Nova Marie Holder, born at 2.50 a.m. on Jan. 1, at Montefiore’s Jack D. Weiler Hospital. The little girl was born...
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Man, 19, Arrested in Ongoing Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Johnny Gaston
POLICE RESPOND TO a shooting at 189 Burnside Avenue in University Heights on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. The NYPD has arrested a 19-year-old man following the fatal shooting of Johnny Gaston in University Heights on Dec. 15. Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, Gibran...
Bronx man, 64, beaten, robbed at front door; suspect sought
The victim was entering his apartment at Hawthorne Drive and Metropolitan Avenue in Parkchester around 8 a.m. on Dec. 11 when his attacker pushed him as walked inside.
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
norwoodnews.org
Carpenters & Contractors Unions Spread Holiday Cheer with Children’s Toy Drives in The Bronx
The New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters, and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York delivered over 1,734 toys to children throughout The Bronx and New York City during the holiday season in December 2022. The unions partnered with local elected officials and community organizations for 7 different events held across the borough and many more held throughout the city. Union representatives said while the holiday season is a joyful one, it can be difficult for many New Yorkers, and union carpenters and contractors wanted to do their part to give back to those in need.
norwoodnews.org
Open Letter from Dexia Billingslea to Her Late Son, Prince Shabazz, 14
When a child is born, it is the mother’s instinct to protect her baby; a mother is not supposed to bury her children. My baby, it’s been one month since you transitioned. I sit on your bed often. I smell your pillows and look at notebooks in your bookbag just to see your handwriting. I look at your texts, I look at your pictures every day. I can’t believe you’re gone; my heart is bleeding for you every day.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Parents of Child Found Alone in the Soundview section of The Bronx Located
The NYPD confirmed on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, that the parents of an unidentified girl found alone on Dec. 31, in the Soundview section of The Bronx have been located and an investigation into the incident is currently ongoing. Earlier on Sunday, police had been appealing to the public for...
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman attacked and robbed in NYC
NEW YORK - A 76-year-old woman was attacked and robbed moments after she left a Manhattan gym. The NYPD says it happened on New Year's Day on Leonard St. in Tribeca. The woman had just left the building and was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her. He grabbed at her purse but she pulled it away.
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
12-year-old boy assaulted and robbed by adult male in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying an adult male who is wanted for a December 15th attack and robbery of a 12-year-old boy. According to the police, the incident happened outside 597a 4th Avenue in Brooklyn at around 3:00 pm. The man approached the 12-year-old boy, grabbed him by his hooded sweatshirt and dragged the boy while he removed his cellphone. The man fled the area. Police have been unable to locate and identify the male suspect, identified as a portly Hispanic man with light facial The post 12-year-old boy assaulted and robbed by adult male in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
9 injured after fire rips through apartment building in Harlem
Nine people were hurt after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Harlem Tuesday night.
Comments / 5