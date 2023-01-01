ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 5

A’shadeeyah
3d ago

At least they found the girls parents👧🏽 They didn’t give any details(police) but the parents were found🙏🏼 🚔

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norwoodnews.org

Pelham Gardens: Search for Missing 85-Year-Old Man, Last Seen Leaving a Bronx Hospital

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating an 85-year-old man reported missing from Pelham Gardens. It was reported to police that Thomas Wright of 2000 East Gun Hill Road, The Bronx, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at around 00.20 a.m., leaving Calvary Hospital (Albert Einstein College of Medicine) located at 1825 Eastchester Road in the Morris Park section of The Bronx.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus

The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Carpenters & Contractors Unions Spread Holiday Cheer with Children’s Toy Drives in The Bronx

The New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters, and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York delivered over 1,734 toys to children throughout The Bronx and New York City during the holiday season in December 2022. The unions partnered with local elected officials and community organizations for 7 different events held across the borough and many more held throughout the city. Union representatives said while the holiday season is a joyful one, it can be difficult for many New Yorkers, and union carpenters and contractors wanted to do their part to give back to those in need.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Open Letter from Dexia Billingslea to Her Late Son, Prince Shabazz, 14

When a child is born, it is the mother’s instinct to protect her baby; a mother is not supposed to bury her children. My baby, it’s been one month since you transitioned. I sit on your bed often. I smell your pillows and look at notebooks in your bookbag just to see your handwriting. I look at your texts, I look at your pictures every day. I can’t believe you’re gone; my heart is bleeding for you every day.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Elderly woman attacked and robbed in NYC

NEW YORK - A 76-year-old woman was attacked and robbed moments after she left a Manhattan gym. The NYPD says it happened on New Year's Day on Leonard St. in Tribeca. The woman had just left the building and was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her. He grabbed at her purse but she pulled it away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

12-year-old boy assaulted and robbed by adult male in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying an adult male who is wanted for a December 15th attack and robbery of a 12-year-old boy. According to the police, the incident happened outside 597a 4th Avenue in Brooklyn at around 3:00 pm. The man approached the 12-year-old boy, grabbed him by his hooded sweatshirt and dragged the boy while he removed his cellphone. The man fled the area. Police have been unable to locate and identify the male suspect, identified as a portly Hispanic man with light facial The post 12-year-old boy assaulted and robbed by adult male in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy