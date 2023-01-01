ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

One Person Shot on New Year’s Eve in Alton Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police make an arrest after a shooting on New Year’s Eve. It happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say someone was shot in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue in Alton Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight between the victim and another man...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Mailboxes at post office in Ooltewah vandalized Tuesday

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after 5 mailboxes and a vehicle were vandalized at a U.S. Post Office in Ooltewah, police say. A post on the Collegedale Police Facebook page on Tuesday says "A vandalism report was filed at the Ooltewah Post Office after several mailboxes were found to have been vandalized over the weekend. A post office vehicle was also found to have been damaged."
OOLTEWAH, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for January 4

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000098- 4214 Ringgold Road- Disorder/Arrest- While at the police department officers witnessed a male putting his fist in the face of a female. Upon separating the parties and placing the aggressive male into cuffs police determined the male was Joshua Coffman, the son of the woman. When police spoke with her she was visibly upset and stated she felt very threated. Police took Coffman into custody for domestic assault. While in transport Coffman positioned himself in the back of the police car and attempted to break a rear window of the police vehicle with his knee. Coffman will also be charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga saw increase in house fires in 2022, here's why

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family of eight is now looking for a place to live after a fire destroyed their home. It's becoming a more common issue in the area with the Chattanooga Fire Department reporting 7% more fires in 2022 than the year before. Wednesday we looked into...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Large trash fire near Lookout Valley homes put out Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department confirms crews put out a large trash fire in Lookout Valley Sunday night. A CFD spokesperson says the battalion chief who responded says despite the large trash fire, there was no structural damage to a nearby house. A NewsChannel 9 viewer sent...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire

Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
SALE CREEK, TN
