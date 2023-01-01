The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000098- 4214 Ringgold Road- Disorder/Arrest- While at the police department officers witnessed a male putting his fist in the face of a female. Upon separating the parties and placing the aggressive male into cuffs police determined the male was Joshua Coffman, the son of the woman. When police spoke with her she was visibly upset and stated she felt very threated. Police took Coffman into custody for domestic assault. While in transport Coffman positioned himself in the back of the police car and attempted to break a rear window of the police vehicle with his knee. Coffman will also be charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO