WTVCFOX
Robbery suspect surrenders in standoff on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, CPD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A robbery suspect surrendered in a standoff at a home on Tunnel Boulevard Wednesday, according to Jerri Sutton with the Chattanooga Police Department. The suspect who ran into the home was known to be armed in the past, so Sutton says the took precautions in negotiating with him.
WDEF
One Person Shot on New Year’s Eve in Alton Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police make an arrest after a shooting on New Year’s Eve. It happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say someone was shot in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue in Alton Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight between the victim and another man...
Teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside in Tullahoma
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside.
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
Stolen car suspect who fired at deputies shot dead in downtown Chattanooga
A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC.
WTVCFOX
Vehicle hit by train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A vehicle was hit by a train on Coulterville Road in Hamilton County Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Around 1p.m. HCSO says a female driver of a 1994 Dodge pickup drove off the roadway in the 16100 block of Coulterville Road at the railroad crossing:
WTVCFOX
Mailboxes at post office in Ooltewah vandalized Tuesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after 5 mailboxes and a vehicle were vandalized at a U.S. Post Office in Ooltewah, police say. A post on the Collegedale Police Facebook page on Tuesday says "A vandalism report was filed at the Ooltewah Post Office after several mailboxes were found to have been vandalized over the weekend. A post office vehicle was also found to have been damaged."
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for January 4
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 23-000098- 4214 Ringgold Road- Disorder/Arrest- While at the police department officers witnessed a male putting his fist in the face of a female. Upon separating the parties and placing the aggressive male into cuffs police determined the male was Joshua Coffman, the son of the woman. When police spoke with her she was visibly upset and stated she felt very threated. Police took Coffman into custody for domestic assault. While in transport Coffman positioned himself in the back of the police car and attempted to break a rear window of the police vehicle with his knee. Coffman will also be charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
WTVC
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga saw increase in house fires in 2022, here's why
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family of eight is now looking for a place to live after a fire destroyed their home. It's becoming a more common issue in the area with the Chattanooga Fire Department reporting 7% more fires in 2022 than the year before. Wednesday we looked into...
WTVC
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
GA mother left toddler in car alone on Christmas while she played coin slots, again, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of...
Bartow deputies shot a man who was living in a tent in the woods
ADAIRSVILLE — A man living in a tent in Bartow County was shot and injured by Bartow County deputies after deputies say he drew a replica shotgun on them. No deputies were injured during the incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 1:45...
fox13memphis.com
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
WTVC
Large trash fire near Lookout Valley homes put out Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department confirms crews put out a large trash fire in Lookout Valley Sunday night. A CFD spokesperson says the battalion chief who responded says despite the large trash fire, there was no structural damage to a nearby house. A NewsChannel 9 viewer sent...
WTVCFOX
Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire
Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
WTVCFOX
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. Jones made headlines back in 2018 when Chattanooga Police say he tried to break into a home on Howell Road....
mymix1041.com
Bradley County woman charged with three counts of voter fraud, indictment says
In Bradley County, a woman is charged with three counts of voter registration fraud. According to an indictment, Emily Jessop Bowers committed voter fraud three times: twice in 2020, and again last August. The indictment says Bowers intentionally registered or voted outside her district. She will be in court January...
WDEF
Son Saves Mother From Sale Creek House Fire
SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man in Sale Creek drove home after church today to find his mother’s house was on fire. Hamilton County Emergency Management say that the son called in the fire shortly before 12:30 this afternoon on Gothard Street. The son went into the burning house...
