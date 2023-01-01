Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Firefighters battle west Phoenix house fire
Phoenix fire crews are battling a house fire near 85th Avenue and Indian School Road. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest.
AZFamily
Man seriously burned in overnight mobile home fire in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An overnight mobile home fire in east Phoenix has left two people displaced, including a man who suffered serious injuries. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. Crews arrived to find a mobile home on fire and two people who were able to get out on their own.
AZFamily
Firefighters rescue man from roof of burning building near central Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were scary moments for a man who was trapped on the roof of a building that caught on fire near a Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. The flames started around 3:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road. When firefighters got there, they spotted the man on the roof with a fast-moving fire around him. Crews said they used ladders to get to the roof and quickly rescued him. He was checked out and didn’t need to go to the hospital, Phoenix Fire said.
AZFamily
Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
AZFamily
Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
AZFamily
Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
12news.com
City of Phoenix continues deep cleaning process at 'The Zone'
Crews with the City of Phoenix are starting the second round of deep cleaning at "The Zone" homeless camp in Phoenix. Trisha Hendricks has more.
AZFamily
Valley residents help push broken down car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of Valley residents rallied together to push a broken-down car blocking the road in the East Valley. Several strangers pitched in to help an elderly woman who was stuck at the intersection of Val Vista and Ray Road in Gilbert. Joy Anne shared the following in a social media post on the Go Gilbert Facebook page. “Thank you to the two on the left who stopped to help an older woman whose sedan died at a busy intersection. They were in flip flops, but didn’t hesitate to push her to safety. The two on the right jumped out to help. What a kind way to start off the New Year.”
AZFamily
Body-cam shows Phoenix officers shooting at man before hours-long standoff
ADEQ will test over 1,200 Arizona water systems, not just large ones, for toxic chemicals. If any PFAS contaminants are identified, ADEQ will work with the water company to find the source and address the problem.
AZFamily
Fire breaks out near central Phoenix apartment complex
ADEQ will test over 1,200 Arizona water systems, not just large ones, for toxic chemicals. If any PFAS contaminants are identified, ADEQ will work with the water company to find the source and address the problem.
AZFamily
Bridge to be built in Tonto Basin following rescues, deaths during floods
The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one.
‘Everything is trashed, it’s ruined’: Ahwatukee family loses everything in house fire
PHOENIX — Four days after celebrating Christmas, an Ahwatukee family lost everything they owned in a house fire. The flames broke out one hour after Joel Smith left for work on Dec. 29, near the Warner Elliot Loop and Equestrian Trail. “It’s a total loss they said,” Smith said...
2-car crash near major intersection sends child to hospital
A crash near North John Wayne Parkway and West Bowlin Road on Tuesday afternoon resulted in a child being transported to a hospital. At about 1:20 p.m., a northbound vehicle […] This post 2-car crash near major intersection sends child to hospital appeared first on InMaricopa.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
AZFamily
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are on scene of a shooting involving officers in southwest Phoenix. The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. Details are currently limited on what led up to the shooting, but a suspect has been taken to an area hospital. Phoenix police confirm no officers were injured.
AZFamily
Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect
Downed power poles left hundreds without power and multiple highways are closed as a winter storm continues to hit northern Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Weather a factor in west Phoenix crash that left woman dead, children injured: police
PHOENIX - Police say weather is believed to be a factor in a three-car crash in west Phoenix that left a woman dead and two children injured. According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 1 near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers...
Married couple arrested on I-10 in Arizona after man found shot dead in roadway, police say
Heath Daniel, 33, and his 37-year-old wife Vanessa Daniel were located and arrested Friday while driving on I-10 in connection with the murder of a man in Mesa, Arizona.
AZFamily
Surprise family remembers grandfather hit, killed on New Year's night
On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died.
AZFamily
Lawsuit says excessive force led to in-custody death in Phoenix
ADEQ will test over 1,200 Arizona water systems, not just large ones, for toxic chemicals. If any PFAS contaminants are identified, ADEQ will work with the water company to find the source and address the problem.
