PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of Valley residents rallied together to push a broken-down car blocking the road in the East Valley. Several strangers pitched in to help an elderly woman who was stuck at the intersection of Val Vista and Ray Road in Gilbert. Joy Anne shared the following in a social media post on the Go Gilbert Facebook page. “Thank you to the two on the left who stopped to help an older woman whose sedan died at a busy intersection. They were in flip flops, but didn’t hesitate to push her to safety. The two on the right jumped out to help. What a kind way to start off the New Year.”

GILBERT, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO