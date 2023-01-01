ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man seriously burned in overnight mobile home fire in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An overnight mobile home fire in east Phoenix has left two people displaced, including a man who suffered serious injuries. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road. Crews arrived to find a mobile home on fire and two people who were able to get out on their own.
PHOENIX, AZ
Firefighters rescue man from roof of burning building near central Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were scary moments for a man who was trapped on the roof of a building that caught on fire near a Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. The flames started around 3:45 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road. When firefighters got there, they spotted the man on the roof with a fast-moving fire around him. Crews said they used ladders to get to the roof and quickly rescued him. He was checked out and didn’t need to go to the hospital, Phoenix Fire said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hit-and-run crash closes stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix; motorcyclist hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious motorcycle crash closed a busy stretch of Bethany Home Road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3 a.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home, where they found a man riding his motorcycle seriously hurt. That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the other driver involved fled the scene before police arrived. A description of the getaway vehicle or the other driver has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
Valley residents help push broken down car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of Valley residents rallied together to push a broken-down car blocking the road in the East Valley. Several strangers pitched in to help an elderly woman who was stuck at the intersection of Val Vista and Ray Road in Gilbert. Joy Anne shared the following in a social media post on the Go Gilbert Facebook page. “Thank you to the two on the left who stopped to help an older woman whose sedan died at a busy intersection. They were in flip flops, but didn’t hesitate to push her to safety. The two on the right jumped out to help. What a kind way to start off the New Year.”
GILBERT, AZ
Fire breaks out near central Phoenix apartment complex

Fire breaks out near central Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX, AZ
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are on scene of a shooting involving officers in southwest Phoenix. The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. Details are currently limited on what led up to the shooting, but a suspect has been taken to an area hospital. Phoenix police confirm no officers were injured.
PHOENIX, AZ
Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a 19-year-old woman killed in Phoenix says they didn't know the suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
Surprise family remembers grandfather hit, killed on New Year's night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Surprise family is remembering their grandfather who was hit and killed on New Year's night.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lawsuit says excessive force led to in-custody death in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A lawsuit alleges excessive force led to an in-custody death in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ

