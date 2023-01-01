New Year's Day stabbing on BX street leaves man, 63, dead, woman, 38, injured

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two people were stabbed, one fatally, during an early morning New Year’s Day dispute on a Bronx street, police said.

The victims, a 63-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, arrived by private means just before 4 a.m. to the BronxCare Health System emergency room with stab wounds, authorities said.

The man was stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead while the woman was stabbed in the torso and in stable condition, according to officials.

Cops said the pair had gotten into a dispute in front of an apartment building at 1335 College Avenue in the Mount Eden section when they were stabbed.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.