Here’s What You Should Know About the Link Between High Blood Pressure and Heart Failure
We’ve all been there: The nurse places a blood pressure cuff around your upper arm, squeezes that little bulb that makes the cuff inflate, and voilà—you get a reading. A normal blood pressure measurement is less than 120/80 mmHg; it’s considered elevated when it’s greater than 130/81. Doctors make a big fuss about this number because high blood pressure, or hypertension, can set the stage for various forms of heart disease, including heart failure.
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Research from Northwestern University has revealed a key principle about aging and how long a human being has to live barring any unnatural causes of death. According to scientist Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University, the principle is really simple and it is a "single concise" phenomenon that determines life span.
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore
KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
A crease of the earlobe may be linked to heart disease
The earlobe crease of an angina patientPhoto byMed Chaos; CC-BY-SA-3.0 This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Please see your doctor.
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Apple a Day: The Health Benefits of Apples
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Apples are one of the most popular fruits in the world, and they’ve enjoyed for their sweet and tangy flavor and their many health benefits. Contrary to popular belief, apples are not just a source of dietary fiber; they also contain antioxidants and other nutrients that can promote good health. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the health benefits of apples and discuss some ways to include them in your diet.
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?
How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
2 Antioxidant-Rich Foods To Reduce Inflammation And Slow Aging
We’d all love a miracle cure to prevent aging forever–both in terms of beauty and brains. Unfortunately, that miracle cure doesn’t actually exist (at least not yet, anyway). However, there are a few ways to keep your brain functioning to the best of its ability and your face looking as youthful as possible, and that includes switching up your diet. As it turns out, there are many foods (namely processed varieties like these) that can take a serious toll on your health by causing chronic inflammation, which often leads to premature aging. While cutting these foods out is one major step towards a healthier body and brain, adding anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-rich foods to your plate can also do wonders.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
What To Know About Wet Versus Dry Macular Degeneration
Two types of macular degeneration exist: dry and wet. Here's what you need to know about the difference between the two conditions and how they're treated.
Can You Manage High Blood Pressure Without Medication?
If you're diagnosed with hypertension, there's a lot you can do at home to control the blood pressure -- primarily by adopting a healthier lifestyle.
How to Heal Your Gut — and What That Really Means
Find out how to "heal your gut" naturally — or more accurately, optimize your gut health — according to experts.
Everything You Need to Know About Meth
Methamphetamine, or meth, is a powerful stimulant that can make you feel more awake and active. Scientists in the early 20th century developed it in an effort to improve the medication amphetamine. But their creation turned out stronger than they expected — too strong for most people to use safely without the risk of overdose or addiction.
