Louisiana State

Shirley Wascom
3d ago

you know how to solve that problem, don't do anything to put your self in prison. Nothing wrong having to work for your free room, electric, water, gas, food, medical card, education, etc..

TruthsBeTold Actionsspeakforthemselves!!
3d ago

that is not SLAVERY it's called being held responsible for your actions and no one else having to suffer for their wrong doings. ones who are wrongfully put in jail do not MIND working to take care of themselves. the real problem is they were not raised to do anything but make money. they have no clue how to wash a dish, scruba toilet, plow a field or tend to animals to raise for food or hunt! that's REAL life!! and I agree. people who work and pay taxes are the BIGGEST SLAVES but they are blinded by the dollar! take that or bit coin away and they will have NO CLUE how to take care of their self or family!!

curole
3d ago

Criminals need to be held accountable for their actions. Prisoners should do Hard Labor especially for Violent crimes.

