Salt Lake City, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Another storm moving in; Rain changing to snow

Valley rain and mountain snow will become widespread today as the next storm winter storm approaches. Heavy precipitation is most likely in SW Utah. At first, rain will fall in valleys with most snow accumulating snow above 7,000 feet. Snow levels will drop to the valley floors overnight and could...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah braces for another round of snow

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Utah’s southern mountains that will take effect Thursday as another storm moves in. The watch calls for six to 12 inches in the southern mountains. Snow has already been plentiful in mountain areas, with...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Winter storm warning issued for Utah's mountains ahead of next system

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive even more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a winter storm warning for Utah's mountainous areas, where accumulations of 6 to 15 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for later in the day into Friday. It comes a day after the agency issued a winter storm watch for the mountain areas in southern Utah.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce

People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

How does credit score affect car insurance rates?

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s something we all must purchase as drivers: car insurance. What you’re shelling out for that insurance can be dependent on what kind of vehicle you have, your age, where you live. But did you know your credit score can affect how much you pay?
UTAH STATE

