Phillies Catcher Will Relish Opportunity to Represent Israel in WBC

By Andy Jasner
 3 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs is looking forward to representing the Jewish community and Israel in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Garrett Stubbs was arguably the most talented backup catcher in all of Major League Baseball.

Before the 2023 regular season starts, Stubbs will showcase his skills for Israel at the World Baseball Classic in March of 2023. The 29-year-old hit .264 (28-for-106) with five home runs, 16 RBI and two stolen bases.

Stubbs was not on the Philadelphia Phillies World Series roster, but that was not an indication of how valuable he was to the team. Finding good, reliable backup catchers are extremely difficult each season.

When you have an All-Star like J.T. Realmuto, a backup can sit for seven or eight games at a time without getting so much as an at-bat. In the World Series, Stubbs was one of two Jewish players to compete, joining Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros.

Stubbs said that there have been occasions when fans have screamed his name from the stands, yelling about the pride of being Jewish.
So representing Israel will be a joy.

“Every once in a while they’ll say, ‘Garrett, Garrett, Garrett! I’m part of the Jewish community, too!’” Stubbs told the Jewish Exponent. “It’s cool. It’s great.”

