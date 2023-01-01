Ocala teen killed, 3 others injured in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Alachua County

An Ocala teenager was killed and three others were injured late Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the report, at about 10:48 p.m., a car driven by a 17-year-old girl from Ocala crashed on northbound Interstate 75 at the exit ramp at Mile Marker 384. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The vehicle's three occupants, all from Ocala, were critically injured, including two 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man.

The cause of the crash was not given in the report.